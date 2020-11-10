Stanford Children's Health Names New Chief Nursing Officer

With more than 20 years of health care leadership experience, Dr. Cepero will lead more than 1,900 nurses at Stanford Children's Health. He has held nursing and operational leadership roles across multiple specialties, including adult and pediatric emergency departments, critical care, women and infants services, transport, forensics, and surgical services, and has served for the past eight years as a chief nursing officer for large health care systems.

Most recently, Cepero served as chief nursing officer for the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was responsible for leading all aspects of nursing administration across the two hospitals. His accomplishments there include developing a nursing philanthropy committee, implementing a system wide program for senior leadership rounding, and co-leading a response to the opioid crisis.

"Jesus has a reputation for creating an administrative structure where services are delivered in a manner that is cost-effective and highly professional, ensuring patients and families receive the highest quality of care," said Paul King, president and chief executive officer, Stanford Children's Health. "He's highly dedicated to quality, safety, and advancement in nursing, and he will be a welcome addition to our leadership team."

With an eye toward innovation, Cepero is dedicated to advancing holistic approaches to patient and family care. While with Meritus Health in Maryland from 2012 to 2017, Cepero deployed behavioral health screeners to implement depression screening, put in place a survivorship program at the cancer center, and redesigned the pastoral care residency program.

Cepero states that he is pleased to lead Stanford Children's Health's Magnet status nursing program. Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center is achieved by only 8% of U.S. health care organizations.

"This coveted accreditation shows that nurses at Stanford Children's Health are committed and engaged, and I am honored to lead and work with them to maintain the highest level of excellence in nursing care for our patients," said Cepero.

Cepero holds a doctorate in nursing from Catholic University in Washington, DC. He earned a master's degree in nursing from Kean University in Union, New Jersey, and a master's degree in public administration from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.

