Stanford Children's Health names Paul King President and CEO

"With more than 35 years in healthcare, including 22 years in executive roles leading pediatric healthcare enterprises, Paul brings a wealth of experiences and leadership expertise to Stanford Children's Health," said Jeff Chambers, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Board Chair.

King has led C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital since 2013 where his management efforts helped his organization achieve the highest patient satisfaction and employee engagement levels across the entire University of Michigan Health System and consistently rank among U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals.

"As we plan for the continued growth of Stanford Children's Health and expansion of innovation across the entire continuum of care, Paul's distinguished record of accomplishment and dedication to the critically important role of pediatric and obstetric care will undoubtedly help us achieve our vision of Precision Health at Stanford Medicine," said Lloyd Minor, MD, Dean of Stanford University School of Medicine.

Prior to joining C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, King served as president and CEO for the Pediatric Management Group, a 550-physician academic pediatric subspecialty group practice affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Previously he was vice president of clinical programs and professional services in which he helped oversee both the CHLA's pediatric medical center and a pediatric multi-specialty medical group.

"I am thrilled to be joining Stanford Children's Health at a time of flourishing innovation in pediatric health care," said Paul King. "The possibilities that are within reach for the world-class Stanford Medicine academic medical institutions are truly limitless. I look forward to working with the board and executive leadership, the physicians and staff, as well as with partners at the School of Medicine and Stanford Health Care, to continue to advance pediatric care and research and raise the bar for patient experience and outcomes not just for our patients, but for children and expectant mothers everywhere."

King earned a master's in health administration from University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Science in business administration and economics from the University of Nebraska. He actively serves on several boards including the Children's Hospital Association and the American Hospital Association Maternal & Child Health Council.

"As a physician leader it is vital to have executive and board leadership who embrace the voices of our physicians and care teams, as front line providers, researchers and innovators," said Mary Leonard, MD, the Adalyn Jay Physician in Chief at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. "Paul's experience and understanding of how to nurture growth within academic medical institutions make him a wonderful leader and ally to pursue our goals in science, education and patient care."

Mark Wietecha, president and CEO of the Children's Hospital Association, a national organization representing children's hospitals, has known King for many years and said, "Paul is an exceptional leader and brings the deep national experience necessary to support continued growth and preeminence at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford."

About Stanford Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. As a top-ranked children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, we are a leader in providing world-class, nurturing care and achieving extraordinary outcomes in every pediatric and obstetric specialty. Stanford Children's Health continuum of care covers general pediatrics to the highest level of specialty care and can be accessed through more than 60 locations across Northern California and 100 locations in the U.S. western region. As the pediatric and obstetric teaching hospital for the world-renowned Stanford University School of Medicine, we're cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

