Stanford Children's Health Welcomes Two New Executive Leaders in 2020

Idemoto brings extensive experience in leading strategic planning as well as business and network development in both academic medical centers and community health systems. He most recently held positions as vice president of network development and the chief operating officer of the medical group and clinically integrated network at the University of Chicago Medicine.

"Patrick's experience as a health care executive and his ability to drive growth and innovation aligns with the Stanford Children's Health culture and vision," said Paul King, president and chief executive officer, Stanford Children's Health. "He's led a successful career in business and network development, as well as ambulatory development and physician relations. His expertise will help us to accomplish key strategic and operational goals."

At the University of Chicago Medicine, Idemoto was responsible for expanding the health system's network through acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and affiliations. He developed new partnerships and service agreements to provide clinical services with area hospitals as well as establish a multispecialty community medical group.

Prior to his role at the University of Chicago, he served as vice president of strategy and business development for Advocate Health Care's medical group and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Illinois.

Idemoto serves on the board of the American Hospital Association. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with master's degrees in business administration and in health policy and administration.

Marcie A. Atchison, JD

As the organization's new chief human resources officer, Atchison will be responsible for leading Human Resources (HR) operations and strategy, including communication of policies and procedures, organization development, integrated talent management, and developing labor strategy.

With nearly 20 years of strategic HR leadership experience, Atchison joins the organization after spending five years as vice president of human resources at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Women's & Children's Hospital. She has extensive experience developing strategies for employee relations and recognition programs, including successfully managing union negotiations.

"Marcie brings wonderful HR expertise coupled with strategic and business capabilities," said King. "Her experience in building a high performance and accountability leadership culture as well as applying LEAN principles to human resources operations will benefit our organization and ultimately the communities we serve."

Prior to joining MemorialCare, Atchison was the senior vice president of HR for Telecare Corporation, a private for-profit behavioral health system organization based in the Bay Area and was the vice president, chief human resources officer for St. Joseph Mercy hospitals in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Prior to her executive roles, she practiced employment and labor law in Michigan.

Atchison holds a Master of Arts in Human Resource Management from Webster University and a law degree from the Michigan State University College of Law. She is a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and served her country during Operation Desert Storm.

About Stanford Children's Health

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and 100 locations in the U.S. Western region. As part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that also includes Stanford Health Care and Stanford University School of Medicine, we are cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

