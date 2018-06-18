Stanford-Educated MDs Launch Liveli™, the Most Unique Nootropic Supplement System Yet

Comprised of three unique dietary supplements designed to complement one another and support brain health and function, the Liveli All In System™ includes:

Sleep Peacefulli™: Featuring ingredients that help you sleep so you can wake up refreshed as the key to healthy brain function begins with a good night's sleep

Restore Dayli™: A multivitamin with ingredients that help nourish the brain and support cognition

A multivitamin with ingredients that help nourish the brain and support cognition Focus Clearli™: Featuring ingredients that help activate the brain when it needs to be working and concentrating

Lee graduated from Yale in 1994 with a B.S. in molecular biophysics and biochemistry and went on to earn a medical degree from Stanford Medical School in 1999. One day in 2010, after almost a decade of successful practice as an anesthesiologist, he collapsed in the operating room during a surgical procedure. From there, his cognitive function plummeted – simple tasks like brushing his teeth were extremely difficult and he had trouble forming sentences – and after almost two years of inconclusive testing, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On the brink of losing his health, his career, his mind – his entire livelihood – Lee was determined to rebuild his brain. He carved out a holistic path to recovery and bio-hacked his way back to health, integrating modern and ancient medicine; enduring rounds of chemotherapy; exercising his body and mind and eating the healthiest foods. It was then that he realized how many people could truly benefit from a holistic approach to health through supplementation. However, as he looked at single supplements he found a need for something more complete; the existing nootropic supplements on the market did not contain even close to enough of the ingredients he knew the brain needed. Lee and his wife (who he met at Stanford) and business partner, Tess Mauricio, MD, knew that with their combined knowledge of medicine they could create a better option.

"My journey of being diagnosed with a brain tumor is what inspired us to create Liveli," said Lee. "We explored supplementation and searched desperately to find the vitamins and extracts that are most essential for supporting brain function. We weren't happy with the supplement options available, so we wanted to create one that would help others perform at their peak as well. As a result, I have made it my purpose to help others reach their full potential and achieve their ideal livelihood through Liveli."

While Liveli is the brainchild of Lee and Mauricio, the company is also co-founded by two of the doctors' friends and San Diego's most successful entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors: James Brennan (CEO of Enlightened Brand Ventures that has co-founded highly recognized restaurants including Searsucker and Herringbone, along with companies like Suja Juice, Kopari Beauty and Original Grain), and Kim Perell (CEO of global marketing technology company Amobee).

Perell, one of Mauricio's long-time clients, was looking for a supplement to help focus and sleep better after a recent pregnancy left her exhausted and forgetful. Lee and Mauricio had begun to formulate Liveli and were seeking both investments and business-minded individuals to support them in launching the company. Perell tested the formula and immediately signed on to invest and help co-found Liveli. She contacted Brennan, an expert in the wellness Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) space, and he too became hooked.

"I was familiar with nootropics and I knew the market for brain health supplements was rapidly growing, but wondered if it were oversaturated," said Brennan. "But once I heard Dr. Lee tell his story and I learned firsthand how sophisticated this formula was going to be, there was no turning back. I have no doubt that Liveli will help change the quality of many lives and I'm honored to be a part of that."

Liveli supplements are available for purchase at www.jointhelivelihood.com as a single purchase or subscription. The individual supplements range from $36 to $60 and the Liveli All In System™ from $136 to $160.

Liveli™ is a line of nootropic supplements from Life Kitchen, LLC. In a world buzzing with noise and interruption, cutting mental clutter and zeroing in on what matters has never been more essential. When you're fully absorbed in each moment, thought is fluid, control is calm and confidence is fact. Through diligent scientific research, Liveli has identified a range of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and precursors studied for their ability to support brain health. Individually selected, sourced, traced and tested, these pure ingredients are combined into a uniquely complete formula that encourages all the complex parts of the brain to work smoothly and swiftly together. Liveli products are ethically manufactured in Southern California at a state-of-the-art GMP-certified facility.

