Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Re-verified as a Level I Trauma Center

Stanford Health Care/Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford is one of only five ACS-verified Level I pediatric trauma centers in California, and receives pediatric trauma patients from the California-Oregon border to as far south as Bakersfield. It is the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center located on the San Francisco Peninsula. Stanford Health Care became a trauma center in 1986, and has been recognized as a Level I trauma center for more than 20 years.

To be verified as a Level I trauma center, hospitals must provide a full spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from admission through rehabilitation. The Verification Review Committee, an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), conducts onsite reviews of trauma center facilities to determine verification. Level I trauma centers provide access to the following:

Coordinated, timely response from all necessary specialty medical staff

24-hour availability of trauma surgeons and emergency medicine doctors, including pediatric surgeons

Operating rooms that are equipped and ready at all times

Neurosurgical and neurological care for severely injured patients

Orthopedic care for severely injured patients

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for the special needs of children with serious illness or injury

In-hospital anesthesiologists

"Stanford is proud to be recognized as the singular and most comprehensive Level I adult and Level I pediatric trauma resource on the Peninsula," said David Spain, MD, chief of trauma and critical care surgery at Stanford Health Care and professor of surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine. "The many departments and caregivers within Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford have worked closely to seamlessly address the needs of all our patients. The ACS re-verification reflects our ongoing commitment to leading-edge, patient-centered care."

Collectively, Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford see approximately 2,870 trauma patients per year, with 63 percent of those patients requiring hospital admission — the most admissions of any trauma center in the county.

"Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford provides unparalleled specialty care, which allows us to quickly and safely deliver the best possible treatment for traumatically injured children," said Stephanie Chao, MD, pediatric trauma medical director at Stanford Children's Health and assistant professor of pediatric surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine. "Together with Stanford Health Care we are honored to be recognized as a Level I trauma center by the American College of Surgeons for the continuous, 24/7 emergency care we provide the Bay Area."

The ACS is a scientific and educational association of surgeons founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. The College has more than 72,000 members and it is the largest association of surgeons in the world.

About Stanford Health Care

Stanford Health Care seeks to heal humanity through science and compassion, one patient at a time, through its commitment to care, education, and discovery. Stanford Health Care delivers clinical innovation across its inpatient services, specialty health centers, physician offices, virtual care offerings and health plan programs.

Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that includes Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Stanford Medicine is renowned for breakthroughs in treating cancer, heart disease, brain disorders, and surgical and medical conditions.

About Stanford Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. As a top-ranked children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, we are a leader in providing world-class, nurturing care and achieving extraordinary outcomes in every pediatric and obstetric specialty. Stanford Children's Health provides everything from specialty care to general pediatrics and can be accessed through more than 60 locations across Northern California and 100 locations in the U.S. western region. As the pediatric and obstetric teaching hospital for the world-renowned Stanford University School of Medicine, we're cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

