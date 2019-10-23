Stanford Health Care Dedicates New Stanford Hospital with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

"The new hospital is much more than a building. It is a bold statement about our purpose, why we do what we do for our patients, and how we want to care for them not just today, but decades into the future," said David Entwistle, Stanford Health Care President and CEO. "I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in the vision for this facility and worked so hard over the past decade to make it a reality. Today is a testament to their efforts."

Designed by the internationally-recognized firm Rafael Viñoly Architects in association with medical planners Perkins Eastman, the new Stanford Hospital will accommodate the most advanced medical technology, increase capacity, and bring Stanford Hospital's facilities up to California's stringent new seismic safety standards. As planning for this hospital began, Stanford Medicine engaged in a collaborative and extensive community process which included 100 public meetings. The City of Palo Alto and Stanford Health Care have a long history of partnering to benefit the health of the local community, which began when Hoover Pavilion operated as the first Palo Alto hospital. With the opening of the new hospital, Stanford Hospital will continue to serve as an important resource for Palo Alto and the larger community.

"Having a world-class hospital right here in our neighborhood, delivering care informed by the latest research and discoveries – is an immense benefit to those of us who call the Bay Area home," said Adrian Fine, Vice Mayor, City of Palo Alto. "We look forward to the opening of the new Stanford Hospital and to your next chapter in delivering innovative, world-class patient care."

The new 824,000-square-foot hospital features 368 private rooms and state-of-the-art operating suites in a seven-story medical building. It is the only Level 1 Trauma Center between San Francisco and San Jose for adult patients and is more than double the size of the former Emergency Department. The new Emergency Department will serve all adult and trauma patients. The existing Emergency Department will be dedicated to pediatric patients, further increasing emergency services at the hospital.

"We now have an unrivaled facility to match our unrivaled faculty, trainees, staff, and care teams," said Lloyd B. Minor, Dean of Stanford School of Medicine. "The impact of this new hospital will be felt well beyond our campus and community, promoting health everywhere by driving innovation across research, education, and patient care. With today's ribbon cutting, we move one step closer to achieving Stanford Medicine's precision health vision of proactive care, where more and more diseases are predicted and prevented."

The new hospital is located on the Stanford University campus, providing patients with access to the Stanford School of Medicine's breakthrough research and discoveries, aimed at fulfilling the vision for Stanford Medicine: to predict, prevent and cure precisely. The new hospital offers the most advanced care in a healing environment created to meet the needs of the whole person – socially, emotionally, spiritually and physically. Four acres of gardens, original art, sweeping views, state-of-the-art interventional operating and imaging suites, digitally driven patient rooms and access to a premier team of specialists from across Stanford Medicine, are all elements to enhance patient care.

The building was constructed by Clark/McCarthy and is scheduled to open for patient care on November 17, 2019.

Once the new Stanford Hospital opens, the existing facilities at 300 Pasteur Drive will be renovated and remodeled to the same standard to create a cohesive, campus-like experience for all Stanford Health Care patients.

About the New Stanford Hospital

Designed by the internationally recognized firm Rafael Viñoly Architects, the new Stanford Hospital sets a global standard for patient care. The new hospital blends a human-centered approach to care with a razor-sharp focus on integrating technological advancements into every aspect of medical care delivery. Four acres of gardens, original art and sweeping views share the spotlight with state-of-the-art interventional operating and imaging suites, digitally driven patient rooms and access to a premier team of specialists from across Stanford Medicine.

About Stanford Health Care

Stanford Health Care seeks to heal humanity through science and compassion, one patient at a time, through its commitment to care, education, and discovery. Stanford Health Care delivers clinical innovation across its inpatient services, specialty health centers, physician offices, virtual care offerings and health plan programs.

Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that includes the Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Stanford Medicine is renowned for breakthroughs in treating cancer, heart disease, brain disorders, and surgical and medical conditions. For more information, visit stanfordhealthcare.org.

