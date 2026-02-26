Stanford Law School Licenses LexText, an AI Platform Built for Litigation

Purpose-built litigation AI comes to one of the world's leading law schools

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexText, an AI platform purpose-built for litigation, today announced that Stanford Law School has licensed LexText for its students, faculty, and staff.

As AI becomes embedded in legal practice, law schools are grappling with a critical question: how to integrate AI tools in ways that reinforce rigorous legal thinking rather than shortcut it. LexText was designed with that challenge in mind. It helps users draft, stress-test, and refine legal arguments while staying grounded in primary sources, underlying facts, and the structured reasoning courts demand. The platform also exposes students to the full range of litigation documents drafted in practice, helping bridge the gap between classroom instruction and real-world advocacy.

"We are excited to add LexText to the innovative AI resources available to the Stanford Law community," said Beth Williams, Associate Dean of the Robert Crown Law Library and Senior Lecturer in Law at Stanford Law School.

LexText was co-founded by Jobe Danganan, a former federal judicial law clerk, Big Law litigation associate, and government litigator who also served as General Counsel.

The company is backed by experienced legal and technology leaders, including former General Counsels of OpenAI, Oracle, and Dropbox; current Chief Legal Officers of SoFi and Mozilla; and former Chief Legal Officers of Uber and Twitter.

"The lawyers who thrive in an AI-driven world won't be the ones who outsource their thinking. They'll be the ones who use AI to think harder and advocate more precisely," said Danganan, CEO and co-founder of LexText. "I spent years as a clerk, a litigator, and a GC watching how the best lawyers work. We built LexText to cultivate exactly those habits, and we're excited to bring the platform to the Stanford Law School community."

LexText is an AI platform purpose-built for litigation. It supports the full arc of legal argument -- from research and drafting to evaluation and iterative refinement -- while keeping users engaged with primary sources and the underlying legal reasoning that effective advocacy demands. LexText is built for law firms, law schools, and legal professionals who believe AI should sharpen legal thinking, not replace it. Learn more at www.lextext.ai.

