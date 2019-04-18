Stanford Law Student William Tanner Allread Awarded $10,000 Scholarship From Robert Half Legal And MCCA

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Legal and the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) have named William Tanner Allread as the Robert Half Legal Scholar and a member of MCCA's Lloyd M. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship Program, Class of 2021. He has been awarded $10,000 to use toward law school tuition expenses, in addition to the opportunity to work with MCCA leaders and mentors as he prepares for a legal career.

Currently enrolled at Stanford Law School, Allread graduated with distinction from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and certificate in Education Studies. During his senior year, Allread received the James Andrew Haas Memorial Prize in acknowledgement of his intellectual achievements, class leadership and service. He also earned recognition as an Institution for Social and Policy Studies Director's Fellow.

As an undergraduate, Allread was a member of the inaugural advisory board for the Yale Native American Cultural Center Executive Board and served as an officer for the Association of Native Americans at Yale. He was a summer fellow for Oklahoma Indian Legal Services and held an internship with the White House Initiative on American Indian and Alaska Native Education, among other activities. After graduating from Yale, Allread taught science in Oklahoma City at an under-resourced public school as a Teach for America corps member. He is interested in directing his legal career to advocate for Native American tribes and federal and state education policies.

"Tanner's passion for social justice issues, combined with his demonstrated commitment to leadership and academic excellence, serve as important building blocks for a successful legal career," said Jamy Sullivan, executive director of Robert Half Legal. "We take great pride in having the opportunity to partner with MCCA to support remarkable students like Tanner as they seek to fulfill their legal career goals."

"We are honored to recognize Tanner as a Lloyd M. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship recipient this year," said MCCA President and CEO Jean Lee. "The program is designed to develop and strengthen diversity and inclusion within the next generation of legal leaders. It enables us to nurture and support the academic and professional legal careers of promising law students like Tanner, who are helping to build a more diverse legal community."

Open to diverse students interested in a corporate law career and diversity and inclusion issues, MCCA's Lloyd M. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship Program provides financial support for first-year law students who are financially disadvantaged and pursuing a Juris Doctor degree. Program recipients receive a $10,000 award for their first year of law school. In addition, MCCA offers scholars mentoring opportunities and helps place them in paid internship positions with corporate law departments during the summer immediately following successful completion of their first year of law school. Each scholarship recipient also receives ongoing professional development.

About MCCA

The Minority Corporate Counsel Association was founded in 1997 with the purpose of making the next generation of legal leaders as diverse as the world we live in. From publishing research insights to providing professional development opportunities to offering advisory services, today MCCA is the preeminent voice on diversity and inclusion in the legal industry. MCCA empowers members with the tools needed to disrupt business as usual — and to blaze a path forward for their company, industry and corporate America.

About Robert Half Legal

Robert Half Legal is the premier provider of legal staffing and consulting solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments. With North American and global locations, Robert Half Legal provides a customized approach, including managed review, legal project management and eDiscovery services, to help organizations handle constantly changing workloads. The company offers in-demand expertise across practice areas, as well as highly skilled legal professionals on a temporary, project and full-time basis. More information about our full suite of legal staffing and consulting solutions can be found at roberthalf.com/legal.

