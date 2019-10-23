Stanford, MIT and Harvard top the fifth annual Reuters Top 100 ranking of the most innovative universities

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year running, Stanford University, MIT and Harvard topped Reuters ranking of the World's Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.

Stanford holds onto its top spot year after year because it produces a steady stream of innovations that are cited by other researchers in academia and private industry, a key measure of the ranking of the world's most innovative universities, which was compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, and is based on proprietary data and analysis including patent filings and research paper citations.

Eight of last year's 10 highest-ranked universities remained in the top 10, and 18 of the top 20. The highest-ranked university outside the U.S., Belgium's KU Leuven (#7), is a nearly 600-year-old institution that maintains one of the largest independent research and development organizations on the planet. The highest-ranked university in Asia is Pohang University of Science & Technology, or POSTECH (#12), an institution founded in 1986 by the South Korean steel company POSCO and noted for its unique ties to industry.

Overall, the United States continues to dominate the list, with 46 universities in the top 100. Germany is the second best performing country with nine universities. France climbs to third, with eight universities on the list; Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom each have 6; China has 4; the Netherlands and Switzerland have 3; Belgium, Canada, Israel and Singapore have 2, and Denmark has 1. Considered on a regional basis, North America has 48 universities in the top 100, Europe has 32 (up five from last year), Asia has 18 (down five), and the Middle East has 2. There are no universities in the top 100 located in Africa, South America or Oceania.

France shows the biggest improvement this year, with all its universities making big gains, including new entrants Aix-Marseille Université (#96) and Sorbonne Université (#56). In contrast, Japanese universities continue to lose ground on the global ranking: Three Japanese universities dropped off the list in 2019, and the institutions that remained fell an average of 16 places.

For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://www.reuters.com/innovative-universities-2019. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.

The Reuters Top 100: The World's Most Innovative Universities

Rank

Name

Country

1

Stanford University

USA

2

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

USA

3

Harvard University

USA

4

University of Pennsylvania

USA

5

University of Washington

USA

6

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

USA

7

KU Leuven

Belgium

8

University of Southern California

USA

9

Cornell University

USA

10

Imperial College London

UK

11

University of Texas System

USA

12

Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)

South Korea

13

University of California System

USA

14

University of Erlangen Nuremberg

Germany

15

Johns Hopkins University

USA

16

California Institute of Technology

USA

17

EPFL - Swiss Federal lnstitute of Technology Lausanne

Switzerland

18

University of Cambridge

UK

19

Vanderbilt University

USA

20

Yale University

USA

21

University of Michigan System

USA

22

University of Minnesota System

USA

23

Duke University

USA

24

Northwestern University

USA

25

University of Illinois System

USA

26

University of Tokyo

Japan

27

University of Toronto

Canada

28

Columbia University

USA

29

Seoul National University

South Korea

30

Georgia Institute of Technology

USA

31

University College London

UK

32

University of Oxford

UK

33

University of Colorado System

USA

34

Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST)

South Korea

35

Osaka University

Japan

36

University of Wisconsin System

USA

37

Baylor College of Medicine

USA

38

University of Utah

USA

39

University of Chicago

USA

40

ETH Zurich

Switzerland

41

Tsinghua University

China

42

Oregon Health & Science University

USA

43

Kyoto University

Japan

44

University of Montpellier

France

45

Sungkyunkwan University

South Korea

46

Technical University of Munich

Germany

47

Case Western Reserve University

USA

48

Technical University of Denmark

Denmark

49

University of Manchester

UK

50

Emory University

USA

51

University of Zurich

Switzerland

52

University of Pittsburgh

USA

53

University of British Columbia

Canada

54

Ohio State University

USA

55

Peking University

China

56

Sorbonne University

France

57

Kyushu University

Japan

58

National University of Singapore

Singapore

59

Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg

Germany

60

Delft University of Technology

Netherlands

61

Tohoku University

Japan

62

Purdue University System

USA

63

University of Massachusetts System

USA

64

Universite Paris Sud - Paris 11

France

65

Princeton University

USA

66

University of Paris Descartes

France

67

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore

68

Tufts University

USA

69

State University of New York System

USA

70

Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz

Germany

71

Leiden University

Netherlands

72

Hanyang University

South Korea

73

Rutgers State University New Brunswick

USA

74

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Japan

75

University of Munich

Germany

76

Yonsei University

South Korea

77

Universite Claude Bernard - Lyon 1

France

78

Indiana University System

USA

79

Dresden University of Technology

Germany

80

University of Bordeaux

France

81

University of Iowa

USA

82

University of Freiburg

Germany

83

Boston University

USA

84

University System of Maryland

USA

85

Wake Forest University

USA

86

Zhejiang University

China

87

Carnegie Mellon University

USA

88

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Israel

89

RWTH Aachen University

Germany

90

University of Connecticut

USA

91

Grenoble Alpes University

France

92

University of Florida

USA

93

Utrecht University

Netherlands

94

Technical University of Berlin

Germany

95

Tel Aviv University

Israel

96

University of Aix-Marseille

France

97

University of Virginia

USA

98

Ghent University

Belgium

99

Kings College London

UK

100

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

China

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics™ is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

