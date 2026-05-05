STANFORD, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford Online celebrates 30 years of pioneering innovation in online education by unveiling a new state-of-the-art immersive learning studio. The new studio highlights Stanford Online's continued position at the forefront of online education, harnessing AI-powered and immersive learning technologies to deliver personalized, faculty-taught education even beyond the 22.4 million learners reached globally since 2012.

Stanford Online is advancing the next generation of online education—making learning more personalized and impactful. Post this Stanford Online's immersive learning studio enables faculty to create new educational experiences using AI, VR, and AR. Built on 30 years of online education innovation and guided by human-centered AI principles, it provides infrastructure for faculty-driven advancement. With 22M learners and published research on ed tech effectiveness, the studio enables faculty to advance the next generation of online education—making learning more immersive, personalized, and impactful. Speed Speed Renee Zhao, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and (by courtesy) of Bioengineering and of Materials Science and Engineering, demonstrating the first platform for untethered robotic endovascular surgery for stroke treatment, in the Stanford Online Immersive Studio.

"This studio will enable us to create more immersive learning experiences, which we will pair with the evolution in AI to develop personalization in learning on a global scale," said Carissa Little, Associate Dean, Global and Online Education, Stanford School of Engineering and Executive Director, Stanford Engineering Center for Global & Online Education, and Stanford Online, at Stanford University.

Designed to advance the next generation of online education, the new immersive studio features cutting-edge production capabilities, including a 20-foot-wide by 12-foot-tall 4K LED wall, cinematic quality cameras, and a greenscreen cyclorama for virtual production, enabling content creators to merge physical, live-action footage with digital environments in real-time. Faculty will be able to incorporate AI-enabled workflows for content creation and personalization.

From Television Broadcasts to AI-Enabled Learning

Stanford's roots in distance education date back to 1954, when working engineers from General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Stanford Research Institute, and Sylvania were able to pursue master's degrees on a part-time basis through the new Stanford Engineering Honors Cooperative Program. By 1969, the Stanford Instructional Television Network was broadcasting courses via closed-circuit television. In 1972, former Engineering Dean James Gibbons introduced Tutored Video Instruction, which became a recognized model for distance education and a predecessor to online learning.

With the launch of Stanford Online in 1996, the university began delivering web-based education, using streaming digital video technology developed by former Stanford computer science professor Anoop Gupta. By 1998, Stanford Online delivered the first complete online Master of Science in Engineering degree for the Department of Electrical Engineering. In 1999, Stanford Online began offering professional education through concentrated short-format courses and seminars to industry professionals by unbundling graduate courses.

"Stanford Online is the culmination of decades of experimentation and research at Stanford University in the education and online learning space, bringing to life the ability for the institution to teach learners around the world," said Little.

In 2009, Stanford Engineering Everywhere, a precursor to Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), launched with 10 courses free for students and educators online. In 2011, three Stanford professors launched free online courses that attracted hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, catalyzing the MOOC movement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2023), CGOE's precursor organization supported campus-wide adaptation to online learning, expanding classroom course capture infrastructure while developing virtual global program delivery and experimenting with generative AI and VR/AR technologies. In 2023, Stanford Online began issuing Stanford credentials that are delivered digitally and verified on the blockchain, with transparent standards that translate globally. In 2025, Stanford Online released Sol, a 24/7 chatbot, on the Stanford Online website. Built by the Stanford Online team with a custom data pipeline and retrieval system designed to improve accuracy and response quality, Sol helps prospective learners navigate the extensive Stanford Online catalog and find educational opportunities that support their individual goals.

A National Model for Standards in Digital Education

Ratified by Stanford University in 2019, the Stanford Credential Framework is a comprehensive university-wide credential framework that has emerged as a national model for standardization in digital education. The Framework outlines clear requirements for professional education—including rigor, hours of instruction, level of complexity, and assessment—with stackable requirements corresponding to specific credential levels that increase in complexity. Through this "free-to-degree" model, learners can access Stanford classroom lectures freely available through YouTube, earn meaningful and verifiable non-degree credentials through professional education programs, and pursue graduate certificates and flexible master's degrees.

Stanford Online currently offers 375 credentialed courses and programs, including 12 flexible master's degree programs, 33 graduate certificate programs, 210+ credit bearing courses, 90+ professional education courses, 30+ executive and enterprise learning programs, and 160+ free or low-cost courses, spanning AI, healthcare, sustainability, and business, and more.

The Immersive Studio: Next-Generation Production Capabilities

The new studio enables Stanford faculty to push the boundaries beyond standard video recording, providing new possibilities for creating educational content that enable learners to feel more engaged. Faculty can now more easily create multi-dimensional learning experiences, from polished productions to experimental immersive or AI-enhanced experiences.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated control room enables real-time monitoring of camera feeds, audio mixing, and graphics cueing. An adjacent server room powers the video wall, supports five remote editing stations, and houses a 672 TB storage storage area network. Purpose-built features include teleprompters and a tablet-controlled LED lighting array. Integrated video conferencing enables instructional designers, producers, and other collaborators to guide and support faculty remotely during live production.

"Everything we do is faculty-led," Little emphasized. "The faculty teaching our courses are leaders in their fields. Their research and expertise drive innovation in technology development and knowledge discovery, which directly informs our curriculum."

Leveraging New Technology to Make Learning More Immersive, Impactful & Personalized

As Stanford Online embarks on its fourth decade of pioneering in online education, the organization is focused on leveraging AR, VR, AI and other emerging technologies to enrich and personalize its courses and programs to maximize learning outcomes. These emerging technologies open the doors to a host of possibilities to make Stanford Online educational opportunities even more impactful for learners in the US and around the world.

"The studio launch is a major milestone in our journey of continuous innovation in education, but it's also the beginning of a new chapter in our history," Little said. "We're on the threshold of what is arguably the most consequential era in our history, where we now have the capability to extend research-based learning at a scale that was previously unimaginable."

About Stanford Online

Stanford Online is Stanford University's online learning portal, offering worldwide access to flexible learning opportunities taught by Stanford faculty. Programs include graduate certificate and master's degree programs, credentialed professional and executive education, and free or low-cost courses. Managed by the Stanford Engineering Center for Global & Online Education, Stanford Online has been a pioneer in online education since 1996, teaching 22.4 million learners across 147 countries since 2012 alone. Stanford credentials are delivered through Stanford Online digitally, verified on the blockchain, with transparent standards that translate globally—whether learners are in Lusaka, London, or Sunnyvale.

For more information, visit https://online.stanford.edu/.

Websites: online.stanford.edu, cgoe.stanford.edu

SOURCE The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University on behalf of Stanford Engineering Center for Global & Online Education