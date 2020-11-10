Stanford R. Plavin, MD, Joins Atlanta Center for Medical Research as Principal Investigator

Dr. Plavin, a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA), is owner and co-founder of Technical Anesthesia Strategies and Solutions LLC, a medical consulting and advisory firm, and founder of Ambulatory Anesthesia Partners LLC, an Atlanta-based physician practice. His continued operation of these practices will augment the ACMR network for recruiting study participants for several therapeutic areas, including acute pain.

Dr. Plavin received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and completed his residency in anesthesiology at Emory University affiliated hospitals. He is licensed in medicine and surgery in multiple states, including Georgia and South Carolina. He has been an active speaker and lecturer at scientific meetings since 2011 and has published several peer-reviewed articles on surgery and anesthesia-related topics.

"I have functioned as a medical director and consultant to many outpatient surgical centers and large anesthesia practices and am very pleased to now be a part of ACMR," said Dr. Plavin. "We are evaluating a new, reproducible acute pain model that is potentially less invasive and intrusive than the current standard, which should provide an advantage in conducting effective trials for pain therapeutics in the future."

"With over twenty years of experience in the perioperative environment, Dr. Plavin will help ACMR facilitate the safe and appropriate delivery of any clinical trial requiring surgical or anesthetic intervention," said Sarah Kazmi, MD, Vice President and General Manager of ACMR.

"We're glad to add Dr. Plavin's resources to our exceptional group of principal investigators," said Tom Wardle, CEO of CenExel. "We are also excited that our ACMR site joins JBR Clinical Research – another of our Centers of Excellence – as the only two sites in the world selected to study a novel gene therapy in the treatment of lumbosacral radiculopathy, or sciatic nerve compression pain. Dr. Plavin's experience will be instrumental in helping us to conduct that trial."

