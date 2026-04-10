Stanford-Recognized K-12 Online Tutoring Program Now Enrolling for Summer Tutoring, Summer Test Prep, and Year-Round Virtual 1-on-1 Sessions

The Critical Thinking Child offers personalized online math tutoring, reading tutoring, and online test prep for K–12 students—supporting summer learning, preventing summer learning loss, and building skills that last. Flexible online learning, available 7 days a week from home.

CHICAGO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents searching for summer tutoring, online tutoring, or summer test prep for their K–12 student now have a clear choice. The Critical Thinking Child (CTC) is enrolling students now for personalized virtual tutoring—designed to prevent summer learning loss, accelerate math and reading skills, and prepare students for high-stakes tests through expert-led, one-on-one online learning sessions.

With recognition from Stanford University and a K–12 tutoring program built on over a decade of serving families nationwide, CTC goes beyond standard online tutoring. It builds thinkers.

A 5th grade student engages in a live 1:1 virtual session with their CTC tutor — personalized learning designed around their goals, available seven days a week from the comfort of home. Lemi-Ola Erinkitola, Founder and CEO of The Critical Thinking Child, works with K–12 students during a CTC learning session. CTC's personalized approach develops critical thinking skills that help students earn high scores, gain admission to top selective schools, and become confident, independent learners.

Why Parents Choose CTC for Online Tutoring

"My daughter has earned multiple perfect scores on high-stakes tests and has been accepted into top selective schools. I credit CTC entirely. What makes this program like no other is the critical thinking. It's not just about memorizing formulas or drilling practice problems—CTC teaches students how to think through anything. That is what opened every door for her."

— Ruchi Sharma, CTC Parent

Stories like Ruchi's are not the exception at CTC—they are the goal. Every student who enrolls gets the same research-backed, one-on-one attention built around how they learn and where they need to grow.

K–12 Online Math Tutoring, Reading Tutoring, and Test Prep—Personalized for Every Student

Most online tutoring programs teach students what to think. CTC teaches students how to think—and that changes everything. Every session is one-on-one, every plan is personalized, and every lesson builds the critical reasoning skills students need to succeed independently.

CTC's K–12 online tutoring program includes:

1-on-1 online math tutoring and reading tutoring for elementary, middle, and high school students—with a personalized learning plan built from a comprehensive assessment and updated as your child grows

Online test prep for the ISEE, SSAT, HSAT, HSPT, ACT, SAT, and selective enrollment entrance exams—combining subject mastery with proven test-taking strategies

Critical thinking development embedded in every lesson, so skills transfer across subjects, tests, and grade levels

Flexible online learning available 7 days a week—sessions happen from home, on a schedule that works for your family

Regular progress updates so parents always know where their child stands and what's next

Data privacy and safety protocols that meet national standards

Stanford University Recognizes CTC's Tutoring Program Design

CTC has earned the Tutoring Program Design Badge from Stanford University's National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA)—awarded in 2025 following a rigorous, evidence-based review conducted by a third-party team of education leaders and experts. The Badge signifies the quality of CTC's tutoring program design and its alignment to Tutoring Quality Standards as assessed by researchers and practitioners.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Stanford's NSSA," said Lemi-Ola Erinkitola, CEO of The Critical Thinking Child. "It affirms the program design standards we hold ourselves to every day—and the coaches who help students not just succeed academically, but learn to think for life."

Summer Tutoring and Online Test Prep Enrollment Is Open Now—Spots Are Limited

Summer is the most underused opportunity in a student's academic year. Whether your child needs summer learning support to prevent skill loss, online math or reading tutoring to get ahead before fall, or summer test prep for an upcoming ISEE, SSAT, HSAT, HSPT, ACT, SAT, or selective enrollment exam, CTC is enrolling now—and virtual summer tutoring slots are filling fast.

Every new student begins with a comprehensive assessment to build a personalized online learning plan. The first step is a free consultation—no obligation, just a real conversation about where your child is and where you want them to go.

Enroll online: https://www.thecriticalthinkingchild.com/summer/

Don't let summer pass without a plan! The families who act now are the ones whose kids start September ahead!

About The Critical Thinking Child

The Critical Thinking Child is a nationally recognized K–12 online tutoring program offering personalized 1-on-1 virtual tutoring in math, reading, and test prep for elementary, middle, and high school students. Founded in 2013, CTC supports summer learning, year-round academic growth, and online test prep through a unique approach that develops critical thinking alongside subject mastery. CTC holds the Tutoring Program Design Badge from Stanford University's National Student Support Accelerator, a third-party recognition of its research-aligned program design. Online learning sessions are available 7 days a week with flexible scheduling for families nationwide.

About the National Student Support Accelerator

The National Student Support Accelerator, housed at Stanford University, works to translate promising research about tutoring into real-world practice. Its Tutoring Quality Improvement System includes the Tutoring Program Design Badge, which recognizes programs whose design aligns with research-based Tutoring Quality Standards as assessed by third-party education leaders and practitioners. The Badge denotes quality of program design, not quality of implementation or effectiveness. Learn more and view the Badge FAQ at https://nssa.stanford.edu/tqis/badging.

SOURCE The Critical Thinking Child, LLC