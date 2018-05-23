Stanford Self-Made Millionaire Comes to LA to Shoot Documentary

"I was stressing and failing a French class at Stanford right before my dissertation. My advisor encouraged me to go away for the summer. I didn't know I was American until I was in Africa. That's when I realized that identity was a performance of self, rooted in survival. That trip changed my life. I decided to do my dissertation on how survival strategies that were born in American Slavery continue to show up in Black Women's money—whether you are a creative who came to LA to follow your dreams, or you have started your own business, or you find yourself on the casting couch," says Dr. Venus.

In her new book The Black Woman Millionaire: A Revolutionary Act That DEFIES Impossible, Dr. Venus breaks down the economic impact that slavery and survival strategies have on Black Women's money, businesses, and overall lives. Thirty of the top publishing houses turned down her book proposal. The reason: they didn't believe there was a "market" of Black Women who would buy a book about becoming a millionaire. With the love and support of her 150,000 fans, friends, and followers, she self-published and took the book to #1 on Amazon in 3 hours and 11 minutes, landing interviews on Fox News' Good Day DC, as well as ABC and CBS affiliate stations.

Dr. Venus is doing a ten-city tour, "The Black Woman Millionaire: Heal Your Way to 7 Figures On Your OWN Terms!" Each tour stop, her team takes footage for the documentary they are creating about what it takes to become a Black Woman millionaire. While in LA, Dr. Venus will interview Stanford teachers and friends who knew her while formulating the survival strategies that must be healed to transform the financial trajectory of our blood.

On June 2, at the Sheraton LAX, 6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, Dr. Venus will be teaching attendees principles from her best-selling book as well as proven business strategies to become a "seven-figure sister."

"Dr. Venus is a part of Stanford's fabric; an extremely creative force. She was a ray of light on campus and got us all through. One morning Venus came in to the Women's Center, and I was exhausted. She looked me strongly in the eyes and said, 'Oh, you don't know you, do you? You don't know who you really are, do you?' It was so powerful. She 'sees' people. If you are looking to be healed, made whole, and set free, toward crystal performance, then I will see you on June 2 in LA," states Dr. Fabienne Maples. Former Director, The Women's Center, Stanford University.

