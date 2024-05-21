Stanford Startup to Tackle Drink Tampering with Nostalgia

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinx Drinx, a pioneering pouch-based alcohol brand, announces its official Las Vegas Nevada launch, offering consumers amazing taste with a fresh perspective on responsible consumption.

A new player in the $10 Billion ready-to-drink industry, Jinx Drinx Boozy Punch is designed with a proprietary pouch and sealed-in straw to mitigate drink tampering or DFSA (drink & drug-facilitated sexual assault – reported by 1-in-6 women in US colleges).

Jinx Drinx

Jinx co-founder, Maddie Largey, started Jinx in Stanford's Product Design program after experiencing DFSA while she was still a student. Largey stated, "DFSA is a serious problem in the U.S. and we believe Jinx can help 21+ consumers and Gen Z especially, enjoy their drinks without the fear of tampering." During her market research interviewing hundreds of college students who experienced DFSA, Largey realized the massive opportunity to offer a great-tasting sealed pouch drink that would uniquely prevent the risk of drink tampering through the packaging itself. Their patent-pending pouch recently received the prestigious 2024 iF Award for design excellence.

Colin Michael joined as a co-founder after designing one of AB InBev's most successful internally launched alcohol products. Michael describes Jinx Boozy Punch as "a product crafted using six all-natural ingredients, ensuring a non-carbonated, lightly sweet flavor profile in Lime Twist, Tropical Pineapple, Mixed Berry, and Peach Mango that consumers love."

Scott Blazek, Jinx Advisor and former VP at Heineken and Breakthru Beverage says, "Jinx is truly changing how consumers view drinking occasions and I'm as excited about working with Maddie and Colin as I have been with anyone in my career. These are two of the most hard-working and compassionate leaders I've known. Work hard, play smart!"

Gary Charmel, Western Regional President at Johnson Brothers Liquor Company in Nevada, states that "In the competitive wider beverage alcohol landscape, it's difficult to find a truly unique business like Jinx. We're excited to partner with their highly mission-driven team on an innovative new product offering for our NV portfolio."

For more information on the product and their upcoming online ordering, visit https://jinxdrinx.com/

