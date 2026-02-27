Stanford study finds evidence-based reading intervention physically rewires the dyslexic brain

Peer-Reviewed Research Published in Nature Communications Confirms Lindamood-Bell's Seeing Stars® Program Improves Reading Skills and Strengthens Brain Circuitry in Children with Dyslexia

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A peer-reviewed study led by Stanford University and published in Nature Communications shows that intensive, evidence-based reading instruction not only improves reading skills in children with dyslexia, it physically changes the brain. The six-year randomized controlled trial, conducted in partnership with the University of Washington and Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes, found that children who received intensive reading intervention grew the brain region responsible for word recognition. Children who did not receive intervention showed no comparable change.

What the Study Found

Forty-four children with dyslexia, ages 7–13, received eight weeks of intensive instruction using Lindamood-Bell's Seeing Stars® program, delivered live and virtually by trained instructional professionals. A control group of 43 children, including students with and without dyslexia, received no intervention. Brain activity was measured up to five times over one year using functional MRI.

Key findings include:

Children who received intervention improved their reading levels by approximately one grade level in eight weeks.

The Visual Word Form Area (VWFA), the brain region critical for fluent word recognition, grew larger and more detectable in students who received instruction.

The VWFA did not show comparable growth in students who received no instruction.

Some neurological differences persisted one year later, confirming that dyslexia reflects enduring brain traits alongside the brain's capacity for change.

What Researchers Said

"It's as if evidence-based intervention builds this region in the dyslexic brain," said lead researcher Dr. Jason Yeatman of Stanford University. "The intervention is not only improving reading — it's also building the brain circuit."

Why This Matters

Dyslexia affects approximately 5–10% of people and is linked to reduced size and responsiveness in the VWFA. This study, funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, provides neurobiological evidence that the right instruction can produce measurable brain and behavioral change. Lindamood-Bell donated the intervention used in the research.

For Lindamood-Bell, the findings validate 40 years of instructional practice focused on building the sensory-cognitive foundations of reading. Effective help exists, and the right instruction can change outcomes.

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

For 40 years, Lindamood-Bell has been committed to helping individuals learn to their potential. Through evidence-based instruction delivered at 46 Learning Centers and through professional development for educators worldwide, Lindamood-Bell addresses the underlying sensory-cognitive processes needed for reading and comprehension. The organization engages in peer-reviewed research with universities, including MIT and Stanford, and continues to advance the science of learning. Visit www.lindamoodbell.com to learn more.

