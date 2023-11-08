Stanford to use Sequentify kits for Hematological Malignancies NGS Sequencing

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequentify , a Weizmann Institute spinoff that develops synthetic biology and AI software to enable rapid targeted DNA sequencing, is pleased to announce Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine will be using its NGS targeted panels for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) somatic mutation detection. Applications include basic and translational research into AML pathogenesis and novel therapeutic target identification.

Founded in 2021, Sequentify democratizes genomics by providing DNA library preparation for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and AI software that enables fast, cost-effective and automated sequencing. Sequentify's NGS products are based on its InfiniSeq proprietary platform and include cancer diagnostics, carrier screening, virology and other applications.

Tom Fleischer, Co-Founder and CEO of Sequentify added: "We are excited to work with Stanford Medicine, a world leading research institute and hospital, on implementing cost effective and high throughput NGS sequencing for myeloid conditions."

Sequentify's Infiniseq technology condenses sample preparation lab time to only 3.5 hours from DNA to sequencing with one tube reaction, full automation support and dramatic cost reduction. The patent-pending InfiniSeq technology is adjustable to most sequencing machines and fits into any lab workflow.

About Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine:

The Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine was established in 2002 to build on Stanford's leadership in stem cell science and to set the foundations for the creation of a new field of science: regenerative medicine. This institute is part of Stanford University School of Medicine's plan to create five new translational institutes of medicine, one of which is the Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine.

About Sequentify:

Founded in 2021 as a Weizmann Institute spinoff, Sequentify provides synthetic biology and AI software for targeted DNA sequencing applications such as cancer diagnostics, carrier screening, infectious diseases and other applications. Sequentify is based in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.sequentify.com/ .

