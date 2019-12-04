Stanford University Medical Center to Acquire Second Accuray CyberKnife® M6™ System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Stanford University Medical Center has selected a second CyberKnife® M6™ System to expand access to precise radiosurgery treatments to more of their patients. With its installation, the hospital's clinicians will have a CyberKnife System dedicated to the treatment of diseases in the brain and base of the skull, making it possible for the existing system to be used to treat more patients with tumors elsewhere in the body. The new CyberKnife System will be installed at the Stanford Neuroscience Health Center, a comprehensive facility offering integrated outpatient services in one location designed to provide more accurate diagnoses, organized care, better quality of life and improved outcomes for the patient.

"We value our long-standing partnership with the Stanford clinical team, one of the most respected in the world, and are proud that they are using the CyberKnife System to improve the outcomes of people diagnosed with serious medical conditions," said Joshua H. Levine, president and CEO at Accuray. "At Accuray, our goal is to provide clinicians with a system that makes it as easy as possible for them to provide the best possible outcome for their patients, based on each patient's unique condition. Over the course of our relationship with the Stanford team, they have acquired four CyberKnife Systems, reinforcing their continued confidence in the system and demonstrating that we are delivering on our goal."

"This year marks 25 years since the world's first patient was treated with a prototype CyberKnife System at Stanford. While clinicians at our hospital have used some version of the system since that time, a dedicated system located in our neuroscience center will enable us to provide precise and accurate SRS treatments to significantly more patients," said Steven D. Chang, MD, Co-Director, Stanford Surgical Neuro-Oncology Program, Co-Director, Stanford CyberKnife Program, Stanford University School of Medicine. "The introduction of the CyberKnife System changed the way diseases or tumors in the head are treated. The system established multi-session or fractionated treatment as a standard for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery, a technique that has brought meaningful benefits to patients and the medical field."

The CyberKnife System was designed to deliver stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) without a rigid frame bolted to the patient's head, which some other systems use to prevent movement during treatment. It provides a precise and effective option for patients with diseases or tumors in the brain requiring single or multi-session treatments, and younger patients who would not be candidates for treatment with a fixed head frame. Since its introduction, advanced new functionality, including the VOLO™ Optimizer, has been added to the CyberKnife System, enabling clinicians to treat patients significantly faster, without sacrificing the precision or accuracy for which the system is known.

SRS typically involves the delivery of a single high-dose radiation treatment or a few fractionated radiation treatments (usually up to five treatments) to destroy all tissue within the tumor. The ability to deliver high doses of radiation in a single or a few fractions is called hypofractionation. Hypofractionation can only be undertaken with systems that are able to target the tumor with extreme precision and accuracy, as the CyberKnife System can, while minimizing delivered dose to surrounding healthy tissue. The CyberKnife System has been proven to deliver radiation to the skull with sub-millimeter accuracy (to within 1.0mm of the target)1, meaning minimal radiation is delivered to the surrounding healthy brain tissue.

The CyberKnife System is routinely used to treat conditions in the brain including, but not limited to, benign and malignant primary tumors, brain metastases, trigeminal neuralgia, acoustic neuromas and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). CyberKnife radiosurgery is even used to treat complicated neurosurgical cases, while maximally sparing brain tissues involved in important functions such as hearing and vision.

About the CyberKnife® System

The CyberKnife System is the only robotic radiosurgery system that offers highly precise, non-surgical treatment for tumors and lesions anywhere in the body—including the brain, breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, prostate and spine. The CyberKnife System tracks and automatically adjusts for tumor or patient movement during treatment, delivering the radiation dose directly to the target with sub-millimeter precision. Synchrony® motion tracking and correction technology expands on the CyberKnife System's unique motion synchronization capabilities to provide additional precision when treating tumors that move with respiration. The high level of accuracy in dose delivery made possible by the system gives clinical teams the confidence to deliver state-of-the-art treatments for a wide range of cancers and functional disorders, without sacrificing patients' quality of life.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences, and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings and improvements; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's limited long-term clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of its products, including product improvements, for certain users and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 6, 2019 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

1 Antypas et al. Physics in Medicine and Biology.53;(2008)4697-4718. Performance Evaluation of a CyberKnife® G4 image-guided robotic stereotactic radiosurgery system

