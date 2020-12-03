Stanford University Report Ranks Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Mohammed Cherkaoui Among the World's Top 2% of Scientists

In the discipline of "materials" science, Dr. Cherkaoui ranked in the top 3,000 of the world's more than 177,000 researchers in the field. He is best known for his pioneering work in micromechanics and nuclear engineering, and he has authored more than 200 publications including the first-ever micromechanics textbook. His international accolades include the France Medal from the National Center for Scientific Research, the Obama Award under the Material Genome Initiative, and the Lorraine Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer. He has also achieved a tenured professorship at Georgia Institute of Technology and a Boeing Endowed Chair and professorship at Mississippi State University.

"I am humbled by this recognition, and I owe a debt of gratitude to all of my co-authors and the vast network of Ph.D. students and contributors who have supported my work throughout my career," said Dr. Cherkaoui. "I am proud to bring LIU to the forefront of global research as we strive to become a world-leading, pioneering university of the future."

Dr. Cherkaoui was a pioneering influence of the International University of Rabat in Morocco, the International Joint Units (UMI) research institution between the French government and the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the France National Center for Scientific Research. He is a member of the European Commission material science division, and he is the associate editor of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Journal of Engineering Materials and Technology.

"Dr. Cherkaoui's visionary leadership and collaborative approach to interdisciplinary research across LIU has led to some of our most forward-thinking initiatives such as our Digital Health Institute and competitive artificial intelligence program," said LIU President Dr. Kimberly R. Cline. "I am proud to see him recognized as one of the world's greatest scientists; an honor he truly deserves."

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers close to 265 accredited programs, with a network of 267,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs all across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

www.liu.edu

