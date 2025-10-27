Stanford University Wins the AFP 2025 Pinnacle Awards

Sponsored by Truist for a second year, the AFP Pinnacle Awards recognize leading treasury and finance groups for innovation, excellence and impact

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford University was named the winner of the AFP 2025 Pinnacle Awards Grant Prize for excellence in treasury and finance. Sponsored by Truist, the Pinnacle Awards were presented during AFP 2025 in Boston. The Grand Prize was chosen through a vote by treasury and finance professionals. As part of the Grand Prize, Truist donated $10,000 to Stanford University's charity of choice.

Stanford University's submission focused on its development of UniRev©, a secure, scalable and cost-effective payments platform that modernizes how 300+ campus merchants handle transactions. By automating processes, improving compliance and unifying merchant services across departments, UniRev has already delivered more than $1.3M in annual savings while restoring confidence in central finance operations.

As a Center of Excellence that seamlessly integrates with the university's branding and backend systems, the solution scales across a wide range of users. It is now also being licensed to other universities and nonprofits.

"AFP is proud to recognize Stanford University with the 2025 Pinnacle Awards Grand Prize," said Pat Culkin, President & CEO of AFP. "Transforming not only its own processes but also those of other organizations, Stanford's forward-looking solution is an inspiration to the broader treasury and finance community."

"Truist is dedicated to empowering our clients to navigate the evolving landscape of treasury and finance with confidence," said Chris Ward, Truist Head of Enterprise Payments. "By sponsoring the AFP Pinnacle Awards, we celebrate forward-thinking solutions that harness technology and innovation to drive meaningful change across our industry. Stanford's achievements exemplify how advanced platforms and creative approaches can transform financial operations. We congratulate Stanford University on this recognition."

The runners-up for the Grand Prize were American Airlines and the World Bank. Along with Stanford University, these organizations were selected as finalists for their ability to demonstrate innovative solutions that advance both their organizations and the treasury and finance profession.

