Stanford's Walter Greenleaf Joins Startup to Build VR for HR Simulations, Soft Skills Development

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mursion , developer of popular VR solution used to improve soft skills and address workplace bias by major employers, including Coca Cola and Best Western, today announced the addition on Dr. Walter Greenleaf as its latest advisor. With over three decades of research and development experience in the field of medical virtual reality technology, Dr. Greenleaf is considered an expert in the research and application of VR to change human behavior.

"Walter's pioneering application of VR across a range of settings gives him a unique perspective on where virtual reality has been and is headed," said Mark Atkinson, CEO of Mursion. "His belief that VR has the potential to drastically change the way people experience therapy and treatment for addiction is tightly coupled with our mission -- and impact."

Mursion harnesses the power of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and human interaction to help people strengthen interpersonal skills such as problem solving and empathy. Major employers use Mursion to create simulations that enable workers to practice difficult conversations in a safe space, addressing a number of corporate challenges, including workplace bias and improving customer interactions.

Dr. Greenleaf is currently the Director of Technology Strategy at the University of Colorado National Mental Health Innovation Center, and a member of the Board of Directors for Brainstorm: The Stanford Laboratory for Brain Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship. On Mursion's board, he joins colleague Jeremy Bailenson, who is the founding director of Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab, as well as Alex "Sandy" Pentland, who directs the MIT Connection Science and Human Dynamics Lab. Other board members include Dr. William Follette, a psychology professor at the University of Nevada Reno, Scott Compton, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University Medical Center, and Chris Dede, a professor at Harvard's Graduate School of Education.

"The most powerful way to change behavior is through practice and simulation," said Dr. Greenleaf. "Mursion is demonstrating the potential of that approach at unprecedented scale, and with profound and far reaching results."

For more info please visit www.mursion.com

About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

SOURCE Mursion

Related Links

http://www.mursion.com

