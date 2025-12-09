Stanhope Foundry Nears Completion: New Luxury Residences Coming to Bushwick, Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed with intention and crafted with an artistic perspective, Stanhope Foundry stands apart as a detail-driven residence in the heart of Bushwick. Every element — from light, material, form, and proportion — has been thoughtfully curated to create a living experience that goes beyond the standard new development. Rooted in Bushwick's creative identity, the project is envisioned as both a modern home and a contribution to the neighborhood's cultural fabric.

It is now nearing completion, signaling a significant milestone for this new five-story, elevator-serviced luxury condominium development at 196 Stanhope Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. With the exterior façade fully finished and interior work progressing steadily, the project is entering its final construction phase ahead of its anticipated 2026 market debut.

Thoughtfully conceived as a boutique residential experience, Stanhope Foundry will introduce just 10 exclusive one- and two-bedroom homes to one of Brooklyn's most energetic and culturally rich neighborhoods. Each residence is crafted with a modern, elevated design language that blends comfort, functionality, and refined materials.

Interiors feature engineered white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, central heating and cooling, and smart-lock entry systems. Kitchens come equipped with European-style custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and premium appliances by Fisher & Paykel and Bosch, offering a chef-inspired experience. Bathrooms deliver a spa-like atmosphere with heated flooring, Calacatta porcelain tilework, walnut-finished vanities, TOTO smart toilets, and sculptural Kohler soaking tubs.

Residents will enjoy a curated suite of amenities, including an elevator, a meditation room with Pilates and yoga, an outdoor terrace, a rooftop with neighborhood views, private storage rooms, bicycle storage, and a virtual doorman system for secure, seamless access.

"We are proud to represent Stanhope Foundry," said Cathy Huang, CEO of Acre NY Realty. "Bushwick is one of Brooklyn's most exciting and fast-evolving communities. Stanhope Foundry is designed for residents who value modern living, architectural detail, and neighborhood character. We believe the project will resonate strongly with buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value while contributing to the continued growth and vibrancy of the area."

Stanhope Foundry draws inspiration from Bushwick's creativity and diversity. Beyond offering new homes, the project aims to add value to the neighborhood through collaborations with local artists, community events, and partnerships with nearby cafés, shops, and cultural spaces. The goal is to become a natural extension of Bushwick's vibrant lifestyle and help elevate the community experience for residents and neighbors alike.

