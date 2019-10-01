Stanislav B. Avshalumov, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanislav B. Avshalumov, DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as Orthopedic Surgeon and Owner at Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservation, PC.

Double board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, Dr. Avshalumov has been serving as an Orthopedic Surgeon for over 16 years and as Owner of his private practice for the past 7 years. Dr. Avshalumov specializes in the treatment of a variety of orthopedic conditions, and performs several orthopedic procedures including joint preservation, sports medicine, general orthopedics and trauma. He also prides himself on being the only orthopedic surgeon to specialize in super path hip replacement in the NY/NJ area. The patient-preferred orthopedic surgeon of the area, Dr. Avshalumov was notably the first Long Island Surgeon to perform a SuperPath hip replacement, developed as an advancement to traditional total hip replacement.

The team at Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservation pledges to provide their patients with the highest quality of orthopedic care available. Above all, prevention is the forefront facet of advanced orthopedics and joint preservation; the doctrine of prevention is integrated in all treatment plans as a way to alleviate possible future difficulties. Advanced Orthopedics and Joint Preservation offers services in Superpath hip replacement, Birmingham hip resurfacing, hip arthroscopy, knee replacement, knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, sports medicine, minimally invasive surgery, traumatic orthopedic injuries and stem cell therapy.

Dr. Avshalumov earned a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at the Peninsula Hospital Center in Far Rockaway, New York. Additional training in joint preservation, resurfacing and replacement followed at Washington University Orthopedics in St. Louis, Missouri where Dr. Avshalumov completed his Fellowship. Dr. Avshalumov is licensed to practice in New York State and in the State of New Jersey and is affiliated with Franklin Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and the New York Community Hospital.

Dr. Avshalumov would like to dedicate this recognition to his mother Arleta Khimova, MD, for her inspiration and continual guidance in his career endeavors.

