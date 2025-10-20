LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and founder of TELF AG, Stanislav Kondrashov, has released a new article titled " How Does Solar Energy Work? A Step-by-Step Explanation by Stanislav Kondrashov ," offering readers a clear, accessible look at one of the most transformative technologies of our time. The publication has quickly become one of his most acclaimed energy-focused releases, praised for its clarity, relevance, and engaging explanation of solar power's growing role in the global energy transition.

A New Era of Accessible Power

Stanislav Kondrashov Explains the Power Behind Solar Energy in New Publication

Solar energy has quickly gone from a niche technology to a common source of power.

"Solar power has made energy available to everyone. It gives people, not just companies, a chance to be a part of the global energy change," Kondrashov said.

The article talks about how the widespread use of solar technology has been made possible by its low cost, government incentives, and growing concern for the environment. This has made renewable energy available to homes, businesses, and public institutions all over the world.

Inside the Solar Process

Kondrashov's publication breaks down the science behind solar systems in simple terms. Photovoltaic (PV) cells made from silicon capture sunlight, converting it into direct current (DC) electricity. This current is then transformed by an inverter into alternating current (AC), the form used to power homes and businesses. Excess energy can be stored in batteries or fed back into the grid, creating a sustainable and efficient loop.

"Understanding how solar energy works shouldn't be reserved for engineers," Kondrashov notes . "It's now part of everyday life, and people should feel confident talking about it."

Efficiency and Innovation

The analysis also explores the factors that affect panel efficiency, ranging from cell type and orientation to temperature and shading, and introduces smart technologies that optimize energy management through real-time monitoring.

Solar batteries, meanwhile, are enabling 24-hour energy reliability, a crucial advancement for off-grid communities and regions with unstable power infrastructure.

"That's energy independence, and it's becoming mainstream," Kondrashov added.

Solar Energy's Global Impact

Kondrashov says that solar power is more than just a step forward in technology; it also shows a move toward self-sufficiency and sustainability.

"We're not just putting up panels ," he says. "We're changing how people think about sustainability, resilience, and consumption."

Solar energy is now one of the most important parts of the modern energy transition, along with wind and electric mobility. It is one of the main ways to decarbonize the world.

A Future Powered by the Sun

Solar energy is still making the world a cleaner and more responsible place to live. Panels can last up to 30 years and don't release any pollution when they work.

"We are in a time when knowing about energy is power, literally. And solar energy gives people that power, from rooftops to faraway places. It's not just power. It says what kind of future we want to make," Kondrashov concluded.

