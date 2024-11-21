STANLEY 1913 ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE BRAND OF LEGENDARY ATHLETE, LEO MESSI

"The Messi x Stanley 1913 partnership is a lifetime in the making," said Matt Navarro, global president, Stanley 1913. "Stanley 1913 has been a part of Leo's family and life since he was a kid growing up in Argentina. His authentic use of Stanley 1913 products in his daily life, including our Originals mate collection, makes this a perfect fit. We are excited and proud to introduce iconic and innovative products that are built for performance and with functional design across our Originals and hydration categories that reflect Messi's connection to his culture and sport."

From Two Legends: The Messi x Stanley 1913 Collection

The co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection inspires consumers to channel their inner champion. Together, Messi brand and Stanley 1913 introduce new performance-based, built for life innovations within the collection in Messi GOAT Pink, a colorway exclusive to the collaboration:

New from Stanley 1913:

The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (40oz) $55 : Stanley 1913 revolutionized hydration with its Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler that became a daily essential around the world. As a consumer-obsessed brand that continuously innovates to meet the needs of its consumers, Stanley 1913 listened to what its consumers have been asking for, and is delivering a new take on the beloved Quencher. Introducing the leakproof 'Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler' – flip up the built-in straw to sip, then snap it shut when done. It's the accompaniment for those always on the move; the Quencher ProTour is made to move, spill-free.

: Stanley 1913 revolutionized hydration with its Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler that became a daily essential around the world. As a consumer-obsessed brand that continuously innovates to meet the needs of its consumers, Stanley 1913 listened to what its consumers have been asking for, and is delivering a new take on the beloved Quencher. Introducing the leakproof 'Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler' – flip up the built-in straw to sip, then snap it shut when done. It's the accompaniment for those always on the move; the Quencher ProTour is made to move, spill-free. High Precision Flow Mate System (1.3qt) $60 : The 1.3-quart High Precision Flow Mate System features a unique stopper. No twisting needed as the button gives a continuous pour. Shaped like a mate gourd, the insulated lid doubles as a mug.

: The 1.3-quart High Precision Flow Mate System features a unique stopper. No twisting needed as the button gives a continuous pour. Shaped like a mate gourd, the insulated lid doubles as a mug. Classic Mate Mug (8oz) $30 : The 8-ounce Classic Mate Mug features a traditional gourd shape and stainless steel construction. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the brew at the ideal temperature.

: The 8-ounce Classic Mate Mug features a traditional gourd shape and stainless steel construction. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the brew at the ideal temperature. Mate Bombilla $12 : The Mate Bombilla is essential for daily mate. With a wider straw and spoon-shaped end, the bombilla filters mate leaves for smoother sips. Stainless steel construction protects the purity and flavor of the mate beverage.

Additional Products in the Collection:

IceFlow™ Flip Straw Jug (64oz) $65 : The 64-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Jug goes all day with fewer refills. Sip quick — just flip up the built-in straw to fuel your day.

: The 64-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Jug goes all day with fewer refills. Sip quick — just flip up the built-in straw to fuel your day. IceFlow™ Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle (24oz) $40 : The 24-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle features AeroLight™ technology that makes it 33% lighter than most stainless steel water bottles. Flip up the built-in straw for easy sipping.

Leo Messi is a long-time Stanley 1913 aficionado, having used Stanley 1913's South American Mate System for decades. As the official drink of Argentina, Messi views mate as a connection to his family, his culture and sport community. Messi was deeply involved in the Stanley 1913 collection design process, providing input into the innovative product selects, materials, finishes and color. One of his mantras, "START EARLY, STAY LATE," is etched on the lipland of four of the products within the collection, giving nod to his dedication to his sport.

"I am honored to team with Stanley 1913 to innovate and design the co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection," said Leo Messi. "My connection to the brand is truly authentic. I have a Stanley by my side all day long for my mate, being the ultimate drinkware partner. Similar to how I 'start early and stay late' in dedication to my sport, Stanley 1913 has been dedicated to product, innovation, design, color, quality and best in class consumer experience for 110+ years. I am excited for our collective communities to experience what we've created together, because at the end of the day, this was all designed with them in mind."

Introducing Leakproof Innovation: Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler

The co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection debuts a new innovation in the beloved Quencher assortment - the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (40oz). Featuring a leakproof ProTour Flip Straw lid, the Quencher ProTour is for those on-the-go and for those dedicated to their sport, and will be available in additional sizes and colors in early December.

"At Stanley 1913, we are consumer obsessed and are constantly innovating to deliver on consumer needs," said Graham Nearn, chief brand officer, Stanley 1913. "We listen to our community and have heard asks for their iconic Stanley Quencher to be completely leakproof for versatile on-the-go hydration. Our introduction of the leakproof Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler signals consumer centric performance innovation and functional excellence."

The co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 collection will be available on December 3, 2024 for purchase on stanley1913.com , with select items available on dickssportinggoods.com and in DICK'S Sporting Goods stores.

Celebrate the Messi x Stanley 1913 collaboration December 3rd - 8th in Miami, Florida where the brands will host an immersive experience featuring mate tastings and demos, live music and entertainment, opportunity to purchase co-branded Messi x Stanley 1913 products and more. Follow Stanley 1913 on Instagram (@stanley_brand) to learn more.

About STANLEY 1913

Invented by William Stanley, Jr. on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the Stanley 1913 brand has been delivering superior food and drinkware for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley 1913 products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com . PMI WW Brands, LLC conducts business as Stanley 1913.

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI's business units include Supply Chain, tms and Stanley. Our portfolio of businesses offers best-in-class sourcing and supply chain capabilities, brand defining marketing and promotion services and innovative consumer products. For more information, please visit HAVI.com , tmsw.com and stanley1913.com .

