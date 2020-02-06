Stanley, A Brand Of PMI, Announces Winners Of New Awards For Extras After Hollywood Snubs Request To Honor Background Actors In Existing Award Shows

Today's announcement is part of a larger marketing campaign, dubbed STANLEY Sightings from ad agency Hanson Dodge. The effort showcases the iconic films and TV shows in which STANLEY products have organically appeared. Ads conclude with the tagline: STANLEY. Part of the scene since 1913.

And, the Stanleys go to:

Tommy Bechtold , an aspiring comedian, has worked in the background across networks, in commercials and in late-night sketches. On why he deserves a Stanley: "I've carried a coffin, danced to complete silence and had a burrito thrown at my head," the Rochester, N.Y. native wrote.





As a rising star extra, Victoria Tillotson, from Hugo, Colo., has been held as a pretend hostage at faux gunpoint. On why, she deserves a Stanley: "As a background actor, I understand the importance of being a reliable fixture just like STANLEY," she said.

As the inaugural recipients of the Stanleys, Bechtold and Tillotson each receive $5,000. They will also appear in an ad in a national entertainment-industry publication, as well as score a supply of STANLEY products to help keep their lunches cold and their coffee hot during long days on set.

"Congratulations to both Tommy and Victoria," said Eric Shear, Global Vice President of PMI's STANLEY brand. "Background actors have a lot in common with our STANLEY brand. Like our products, they're not afraid of long hours or hard work. Extras are Hollywood's unsung heroes and we're honored to help spotlight the work of both Tommy and Victoria."

As part of the first-ever Stanleys, the brand also made a $10,000 donation to The Actors Fund, a national nonprofit human services organization that helps more than 20,000 entertainment and performing arts professionals across the country, fostering stability and resiliency and providing a safety net over their lifespan. The Actors Fund delivers programs and services including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services to entertainment professionals, from background actors and gaffers to producers, screenwriters, stagehands and even theater ushers.

In 2019, STANLEY sent letters to two of the top Hollywood award shows asking executives to consider adding categories honoring background actors to their telecasts. Both letters went unanswered.

"Just another reason we created the Stanleys," Shear added. "Extras, like Tommy and Victoria, are some of the hardest working people in Hollywood and they deserve recognition as well."

PMI received more 1,500 nominees for the first-ever Stanleys. Judging was based upon what shows or films nominees worked on and their answer to why they deserve to win an award celebrating those working in the background of film and television. For more information about the campaign, please visit www.StanleySightings.com.

Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley-pmi.com.

PMI is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin®, are sold globally. PMI also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI has offices in Bentonville, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila and Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, PMI has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com.

