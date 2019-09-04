STANLEY, A Brand Of PMI, Launches New Ad Campaign That Celebrates Hollywood's Love Of Placing STANLEY Bottles In Films & On TV

"We've received thousands of amazing stories about STANLEY's part in people's lives over the last century," said Eric Shear, Global Vice President of PMI's STANLEY brand. "So it makes sense we're a part of the stories the professionals make. It's a privilege for us to play even a small role in so many films and television shows."

The integrated-marketing campaign, dubbed STANLEY Sightings from ad agency Hanson Dodge, challenges consumers to identify 40 (and counting) films and shows where STANLEY products have organically appeared over the past four-plus decades.

In the campaign's television commercial, named Channel Changer, the ad flips through six fast-paced vignettes that represent iconic films and TV shows in which STANLEY appeared. It concludes with the tagline: STANLEY. Part of the scene since 1913; and a challenge to name them all.

Additionally, 18 social-media videos up the ante with more STANLEY bottle sightings. To help consumers prep for the challenge, all 40 films and shows that currently contain STANLEY appearances are groups on an IMDb watchlist at: https://www.imdb.com/user/ur104776127/watchlist

Along with the gamification aspects of the campaign, STANLEY is embarking on a year-long effort to celebrate extras in the film-and-television industry.

"Extras are some of the hardest working people in Hollywood – the unsung heroes," Shear continued. "They are up for whatever it takes, and that's what we're all about."

The STANLEY Sightings campaign, which also includes movie-poster-sized out-of-home, as well as digital advertising, launched with a unique sponsorship of the Telluride Film Festival.

"It's another way that STANLEY is honoring hard working people in the background of the industry," added Shear. "We are partnering with the film festival to thank the hundreds of volunteers who make up their SHOWCorp."

To view the campaign ads and see if you can name all 40 sightings, visit www.StanleySightings.com.

About STANLEY:

Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley-pmi.com.

About PMI:

PMI is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovate food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin®, are sold globally. PMI also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI has offices in Bentonville, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila and Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, PMI has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com.

