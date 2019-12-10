STANLEY, A Brand Of PMI, Launches New Recognition For Background Actors After Hollywood Ignores Request To Add Categories To Existing Award Shows

"The STANLEY brand and background actors have a lot in common," said Eric Shear, Global Vice President of PMI's STANLEY brand. "Like our products, they're not afraid of long hours or hard work. We're in the backdrop with them in dozens of films and shows. Extras are Hollywood's unsung heroes."

The Stanleys are part of a larger marketing campaign, dubbed STANLEY Sightings from ad agency Hanson Dodge. The effort showcases the iconic films and TV shows in which STANLEY products have organically appeared. Campaign ads conclude with the tagline: STANLEY. Part of the scene since 1913.

Inaugural recipients of the Stanleys will receive $5,000 in cash, their own ad in a national industry publication, as well as a supply of STANLEY products to help keep their lunches cold and their coffee hot during long days in holding or on set.

Additionally, as part of the first-ever Stanleys, the brand will make a $10,000 donation to The Actors Fund, a national nonprofit human services organization that helps more than 20,000 entertainment and performing arts professionals across the country, fostering stability and resiliency and providing a safety net over their lifespan. The Actors Fund delivers programs and services including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services to entertainment professionals from background actors and gaffers to producers, screenwriters, stagehands and even theater ushers. Last year, The Fund provided more than $1.9 million in emergency financial assistance to those in need in the entertainment industry.

Earlier in 2019, STANLEY sent letters to two of the top Hollywood award shows asking executives to consider adding categories honoring background actors to their telecasts. Both letters went unanswered. "Just another reason we created the Stanleys," Shear added. "Extras are some of the hardest working people in Hollywood and deserve industry recognition."

The Stanleys are open to any individual who has worked in the background of a film or TV show as an extra. Nomination is free and easy to complete online. Nominees will be judged upon what shows or films they've worked on and their answer to why they deserve to win one of the inaugural Stanleys. Winners will be announced in February leading up to the last Hollywood awards show of the season.

For more information or to nominate someone to be considered for the Stanleys, please visit www.StanleySightings.com.

About STANLEY:

Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley-pmi.com.

About PMI, Worldwide:

PMI is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovate food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin®, are sold globally. PMI also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI has offices in Bentonville, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila and Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, PMI has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com.

