Stanley Announces New Hydration Favorite: The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler

The Quencher's fandom continues to surge, with a 275% increase in sales year over year, and current U.S. sales up 751% year to date. The Quencher also saw an all-time high waitlist this past year, with more than 150K consumers eager to get their hands on the coveted hydration must-have.

"Our 'Built For Life' product creation philosophy lives at the intersection of integrity, performance and culture," says Graham Nearn, Vice President of Product Creation and Design, Stanley brand. "Driven by consumer feedback and design intelligence, Quencher fans will be sure to love an advanced three-position lid, enhanced comfort grip handle, bold new colors and a slimmer base to fit in even more cup holders."

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler

Features & Functionality:

Made with Recycled Stainless Steel: As part of Stanley's commitment to sustainability, the Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler body is made of 90% recycled stainless steel, identifiable to consumers via the recognizable recycling icon on the inside base of the bottle.

As part of Stanley's commitment to sustainability, the Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler body is made of 90% recycled stainless steel, identifiable to consumers via the recognizable recycling icon on the inside base of the bottle. FlowState™ Lid : The new, three-position FlowState™ lid design offers a rotating cover, a splash-resistant straw opening and a full-cover closure. Its silicone seal around the straw base is designed to help prevent spills.

: The new, three-position FlowState™ lid design offers a rotating cover, a splash-resistant straw opening and a full-cover closure. Its silicone seal around the straw base is designed to help prevent spills. Comfort Grip Handle: The two-toned, ergonomically shaped handle has a new comfort grip on both the outside and inside for easy grab-and-go. The handle is featured on both the 30oz and 40oz Quenchers.

The two-toned, ergonomically shaped handle has a new comfort grip on both the outside and inside for easy grab-and-go. The handle is featured on both the 30oz and 40oz Quenchers. Advanced Car Cup-Holder Compatibility : The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler is car cup-holder compatible, with a slim base to fit into a wide range of cup holders.

: The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler is car cup-holder compatible, with a slim base to fit into a wide range of cup holders. New, Bold Hues : The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler will be available for purchase in nine nature-inspired shades in various sizes: Cream, Rose Quartz, Fog, Charcoal, Black, Yarrow, Chambray, Eucalyptus and Flint.

: The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler will be available for purchase in nine nature-inspired shades in various sizes: Cream, Rose Quartz, Fog, Charcoal, Black, Yarrow, Chambray, Eucalyptus and Flint. Sizes & Price: The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler sizes include the 14oz ($20) , 20oz ($25) , 30oz ($30) and 40oz ($40) .

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler will be available to purchase on Stanley1913.com starting Sept. 13.

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley, Jr. on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, Stanley brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About PMI Worldwide

PMI Worldwide is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin®, are sold globally. PMI Worldwide also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI Worldwide has offices in San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, and Bentonville, Arkansas. Additionally, PMI Worldwide has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. PMI is a business unit of HAVI, a global, privately-owned company that operates businesses providing services in supply chain, sourcing, and consumer engagement to leading global brands. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit https://pmiworldwide.com.

SOURCE Stanley