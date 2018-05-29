Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates

Mr. Bergman shared "Quotes that Changed My Life" with the graduating dentists and pharmacists, urging them to maintain a concern for people and results; to set and regularly reevaluate priorities; to embrace new technology; to give back to others in society; to learn to overcome fear and demonstrate courage; and to continually ask "Why not?" Mr. Bergman illustrated these lessons with quotes from colleagues, mentors, and world leaders in business, sports, politics, and the arts.

"Senator Robert Kennedy reflected: 'Some [people] see things as they are, and ask "Why? I dream of things that never were, and ask "Why not?' Robert Frost's similar thought has always inspired me: 'Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference,'" said Mr. Bergman. "You will discover, as I have, that 'Why not?' is the most important question that you can ask yourself throughout your career, and that the less traveled road is often the best path."

Noting the efforts of the veterinary community to encourage people to adopt pets, in his address to the graduating veterinarians Mr. Bergman urged the graduates to "adopt" as well: to adopt a commitment to "show up"; to adopt the perspective of a camp counselor; to adopt new technology and an open mindset; to adopt ways to give back to society and the right balance in life; and to adopt the courage to succeed and a "Why not?" attitude.

"As new veterinarians, Western University of Health Sciences' College of Veterinary Medicine is a great place to start, but this is just the beginning," said Mr. Bergman. "If you 'adopt' these ideas, you are taking important steps forward in building a long and successful veterinary career. And without a doubt, your best years are yet to come."

In addition to delivering the two commencement addresses, Mr. Bergman was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Western University of Health Sciences. The degree was conferred by Dr. Daniel R. Wilson, President of Western University of Health Sciences.

