Stanley Black & Decker Announces 1st Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Stanley Black & Decker

27 Feb, 2024, 17:16 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.81 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 8, 2024.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and CUB CADET®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Christina Francis

Vice President, Investor Relations               

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected] 

(860) 827-3833

(860) 438-3470

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

