Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend Increase To $0.69 Per Share

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.03 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.69 per common share. This marks the 52nd consecutive annual dividend increase for the company. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "We believe that a strong and growing dividend is a key element of our shareholder value proposition. I am pleased to continue this trend of consecutive increases, which maintains our compelling dividend payout and reflects our confidence in the continued cash generation potential of the company."

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

