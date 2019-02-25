Stanley Black & Decker Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.400% Notes due 2026 (the "Securities"). The offering is being made under the Company's existing shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is expected to close on March 1, 2019.

The Company will receive net proceeds of approximately $495.8 million from the sale of the Securities, after deducting the underwriters' discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of borrowings.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sales of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offering of the Securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the related prospectus supplement and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement for the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com, or by calling at (800) 831-9146; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com, or by calling at (800) 503-4611; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, Attention: Transaction Management, or by emailing at rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com, or by calling at (866) 375-6829, or by fax at (212) 658-6137; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by emailing at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling at (800) 645-3751.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

Statements in this press release that are not historical, including but not limited to those regarding the Company's: (i) planned offering of the Securities and (ii) anticipated use of the net proceeds, are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risk and uncertainty. No assurance can be given that the offering will be consummated on the terms described above or at all. Consummation of the offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: the prevailing conditions in the public and private capital markets; interest rates; and economic, political and market factors affecting trading volumes, securities prices or demand for the Company's stock.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

