Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its second quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Friday, July 20, 2018. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.
A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Friday, July 20, 2018. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.
The call will be accessible by telephone within the US at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297, and via the Internet at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. To participate, please register on the web site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call and download and install any necessary audio software. Please use the conference identification number 7568278. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 7568278.
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts
Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com
Michelle Hards
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3913
michelle.hards@sbdinc.com
Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com
