Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issues Redemption Notice for its 5.75% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2052

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) (the "Company") announced today that it has delivered a notice of redemption of all of its outstanding 5.75% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2052 (NYSE: SWJ) (the "2052 Debentures"). The 2052 Debentures will be redeemed in accordance with the indenture governing the 2052 Debentures. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2052 Debentures.

The redemption date for the 2052 Debentures provided in the notice of redemption is December 13, 2019 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2052 Debentures to be redeemed, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but not including the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price").

Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the notice of redemption mentioned above. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

The 2052 Debentures called for redemption must be surrendered for payment of the Redemption Price to HSBC Bank USA, National Association, Issuer Services – Account Bank, 452 Fifth Ave – 8E6, New York, NY 10018, as paying agent.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

Statements in this press release that are not historical, including but not limited to those regarding the Company's planned redemption of the 2052 Debentures, are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risk and uncertainty.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

