Stanley Black & Decker Named to Fast Company's List of The 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced its second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators and named Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) as one of the 100 Best Workplaces For Innovators. The company ranked 55th in its first appearance on the list.

"For more than 177 years, Stanley Black & Decker has continued to innovate its products, culture and operating model to thrive across three industrial revolutions, and we are honored to receive this recognition," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree. "As we enter the fourth industrial revolution, we continue to aspire to be known as one of the world's leading innovators and serve those who make the world. In today's era, the acceleration of emerging technology and rapidly changing customer needs require digital tools, better analytics and extreme innovation. To us, that means innovation everywhere, of everything, by everyone."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies—an increase from last year's list of 50.

"As much of the world recovers from health, economic, and social crises, we need innovation more than ever," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees."

About Stanley Black & Decker's Innovation Ecosystem

In an effort to continue to grow its innovation ecosystem, Stanley Black & Decker has expanded a number of collaborations with startups and entrepreneurs, academic institutions, research labs and others. This innovation culture, which includes a focus on social impact in addition to the company's traditional core product and customer focus, enables the organization to reimagine how it operates in today's technology-enabled, fast-paced world. A few recent examples include investments in breakthrough innovation hubs around the world where commercial and startup resources are concentrated to develop game-changing solutions. Additionally, the company has added resources to their STANLEY X business, a Silicon Valley-based team to build and incubate disruptive technologies and explore new business models. Internally, the company has invested in "Innovation Everywhere," a grassroots movement that encourages all employees to bring forward problems or ideas that they see within the company, regardless of role, title or geography. To learn more about the company's innovation ecosystem, click here.

Stanley Black & Decker has recently established a COVID-19 Community Response Task Force to work with universities, hospitals, manufacturers and other partners around the globe to apply its innovation and expertise to tackle today's challenges. Ongoing projects include 3D face shield printing, innovations in mask technology, and fasteners and battery technology for medical products such as respirators. Click here to see what the company is doing in response to COVID-19.

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020

