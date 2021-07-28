Stanley Black & Decker Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that the company has been named in Forbes' annual list of America's Best Employers for Women. This year, Stanley Black & Decker ranks fifth in the "Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment" category and #241 out of 300 companies overall. This is the company's second consecutive year on the list.

"At Stanley Black & Decker, we are committed to fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion with an emphasis on achieving gender parity and racial equity," said Joe Simms, Chief Diversity Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "It is an honor to see our efforts being recognized by Forbes for the second year. While we celebrate our progress, there is still much more work to be done. We will continue to do our part as an advocate for gender parity and inclusivity for all."

Stanley Black & Decker also received recent accolades from Comparably and Mogul, two top career websites. Comparably named the company to its lists of Best CEOs for Women and Best Leadership Teams. Mogul recognized the company on its Top 100 Workplaces with the Best D&I Initiatives.

Stanley Black & Decker continually advances their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts to create a workplace culture where all employees can advance and thrive. The company has nine employee resource groups, including a Women's Network, focused on career development and community engagement. Stanley Black & Decker is a member of the Paradigm for Parity Coalition to address the gender gap in corporate leadership, they have signed on to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and they provide ongoing support for world-renowned organizations advancing gender equity, including the UN Foundation's #EqualEverywhere campaign. This spring, Stanley Black & Decker launched their Returner Program, a 16-week full time paid work experience with potential to expand into a permanent position. The program aims to reintroduce professionals into the workforce who've chosen to take a career break for caregiving or other personal reasons.

Learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's path to gender parity.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

