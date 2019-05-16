Stanley Black & Decker Provides Strategic Update at 2019 Investor Day

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) provided a strategic update today during its 2019 Investor Day.

Strategic Update:

During today's event, Stanley Black & Decker's leadership team provided an update on its business segments, as well as the growth catalysts and transformation initiatives that are critical to achieving the Company's long-term vision.

Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO James M. Loree commented, "Our vision is to become known as one of the world's most innovative companies, continue to deliver top-quartile performance, and continuously elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility. We are operating at a time of rapid, disruptive technological change, and we are focused on positioning our business to successfully capitalize on the resulting opportunities."

Key messages from the day included:

Stanley Black & Decker is a performance-driven organization powered by innovation, a robust operating system, SFS 2.0, and a strong value creation framework. The company operates strong businesses across diverse, global markets.

Several catalysts are positioning the company for growth and margin expansion, including revenue generating initiatives such as Craftsman, new core and breakthrough innovations, Lenox and Irwin revenue synergies, e-commerce, emerging markets and M&A. In addition, the Company announced a technology-enabled transformative program focused on margin resiliency that is expected to generate $300 - $500 million in cost savings over a 3-year period.

Stanley Black & Decker is building a unique and powerful innovation ecosystem enabling a robust pipeline of new innovations to supplement organic growth and provide a broad and deep window into the technological forces that are shaping and redefining business models across industries.

The Company reinforced its commitment to corporate social responsibility and diversity and inclusion, emphasizing its positive impact on society and the company's performance.

"The growth catalysts we see today will have an even greater impact when combined with our SFS 2.0 operating system and an integrated innovation ecosystem. Our forward momentum is tangible and the Company's positioning for future growth and success has never been better. With our relentless focus on strong cash flow generation and operating margin expansion, we are prepared to tackle whatever external forces come our way," added Loree.

2019 Guidance:

During today's event, the Company also reaffirmed its updated full year 2019 guidance as provided on April 24, 2019 and discussed the impact of certain recent tariff announcements. The Company continues to expect its 2019 EPS outlook to be $7.50 - $7.70 on a GAAP basis and to be $8.50 - $8.70 on an adjusted basis. The Company also reiterated its free cash flow conversion estimate of approximately 85% - 90%. This includes the implementation of a 25% tariff on Section 301 List 3.

The difference between 2019 GAAP and Adjusted EPS guidance is $1.00, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges. These forecasted charges primarily relate to deal and integration costs, restructuring, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives, and inventory step-up amortization.

Three-Year Financial Targets:

In addition, Stanley Black & Decker provided three-year financial targets as follows:

Revenue: 4% - 6% Organic Growth; Total Growth Enhanced By Acquisitions

Financial Performance:

50+ Bps Annual Operating Margin Rate Improvement



7-9% EPS Growth; 10-12% With Acquisitions



Achieving 10+ Working Capital Turns



Free Cash Flow ~100% Of Net Income



Cash Flow Return On Investment 12-15%

Continued Dividend Growth

Strong Investment Grade Credit Rating

Donald Allan, Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, "Stanley Black & Decker's outlook for 2019 remains positive, as we successfully leverage our strong organic growth, pricing actions and the $250 million cost reduction program to overcome the impact from 2018 carry-over headwinds. We will continue to leverage our SFS 2.0 operating system and the new margin resiliency program discussed today to help us navigate unforeseen external volatility and deliver consistent margin expansion. We are confident we have positioned the Company to deliver sustained above-market growth with operating leverage, strong free cash flow conversion and top-quartile shareholder returns over the long-term."

An audio webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

