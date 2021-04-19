Stanley Black & Decker Releases First Consolidated ESG Report, "A Force for Good"

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's efforts to provide further transparency of its ESG data, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today released its first consolidated Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report, "A Force for Good." The newly released report serves as a comprehensive resource to highlight all aspects of the company's sustainability and societal efforts, with an emphasis on ethics and inclusion, as well as clear governance practices.

"Every day, we work to inspire makers and innovators to create a more sustainable world," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree. "We believe corporations have a broader role to play in society beyond financial success. We have a long history of and a deep focus on environment, health and safety, social responsibility and community engagement to build on. This year's launch of a consolidated ESG report supports our commitment to achieve our bold sustainability vision and to provide clear, transparent progress toward our goals."

The new report includes a comprehensive review of ESG programs and data, growing from the company's long history of reporting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) metrics and goals on an annual basis.

Stanley Black & Decker joins a number of purpose-driven companies choosing to release an annual report disclosing ESG data, helping stakeholders track year-over-year performance and benchmark against other companies. By applying ESG management and reporting principles to the company's social responsibility strategy, Stanley Black & Decker aims to provide further transparency to stakeholders.

Highlights from the company's "A Force for Good" report include:

Progress on Corporate Social Responsibility actions, including advancement toward 2030 goals:



Empower Makers: Enable 10 million makers and creators to thrive



Enable 10 million makers and creators to thrive

Innovate with Purpose: Enhance the lives of 500 million people



Enhance the lives of 500 million people

Create a More Sustainable World: Go beyond carbon neutral across our operations (carbon positive)



Go beyond carbon neutral across our operations (carbon positive) Response to COVID-19 supporting the health and safety of our employees and communities, and highlights of innovative products that aided healthcare professionals



Our commitments and actions to foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion with an emphasis on achieving gender parity and racial equity. This includes disclosures that measure progress for our board of directors, leadership team and total workforce



The company's stance on social justice, including 10 commitments to support racial equity



New 2023 Environment Health & Safety (EHS) goals



Reporting aligned with the SASB, GRI and UN Global Compact Index frameworks

View the company's full "A Force for Good" report here.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

