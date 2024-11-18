Stanley Black & Decker Releases its 2024 "Hosting for the Holidays" Interactive Product Guide to Make Every Room Holiday Ready

Stanley Black & Decker experts share their top product picks and tips for holiday preparations this season through an interactive, digital house

Tools, outdoor equipment and home products from iconic brands like, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and Cub Cadet help get your home ready from the yard to your living spaces, to the garage

Tour the virtual house for decorating, cleaning, and gifting inspiration

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today debuted its 2024 "Hosting for the Holidays" Product Guide, an interactive experience for holiday hosts preparing their homes for the season.

The newly released guide allows visitors to virtually walk from room to room, experiencing ways to deck the halls, spread holiday cheer, and spruce up the home in time for the holiday season. Experts from Stanley Black & Decker weigh in on a selection of product recommendations from the Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands including CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, and Cub Cadet.

"With two-thirds of today's consumers decorating their homes or cooking something special and one-third hosting at their homes over the holidays1, Stanley Black & Decker created this guide to provide an interactive way to explore our products in every area of the home," said Heidi Ketvertis, Vice President, North America Marketing, Tools & Outdoor at Stanley Black & Decker. "Our powerful and innovative brands are designed to deliver enhanced productivity in the home, especially during the busiest time of the year for hosting."

Curb Appeal: Snow and Trimming Tips

Though the weather outside may be frightful, the outside of the home can stay delightful. Need help making a great first impression as family and friends visit this season?

For those living in a winter wonderland, powerful outdoor equipment can ensure the driveway is clear for everyone driving home for the holidays. Toby Mathieson, Director, Product Management – Snow, recommends:

Three-stage snow blowers for places prone to heavy, wet snowfalls or extreme snow events. The Cub Cadet 3X IntelliPOWER® Snow Blowers work on slopes, inclines, and gravel driveways, and can clear up to 23 inches of snow.

Two-stage snow blowers for areas with smaller but frequent snow events. For those with lighter snowfall, the CRAFTSMAN Select 24 features a push-button electric start which eliminates pull-starting a cold engine on freezing mornings.

A single-stage snow blower for areas more prone to snow flurries than snow storms. The DEWALT Single Stage Auger Propelled Snow Blower is designed to clear light snowfall up to 6 inches to keep driveways and sidewalks clear.

A compact chainsaw to manuever in crowded wooded areas.The CRAFTSMAN V20 12 in. Chainsaw Kit is a lighter tool that delivers pro-level performance.

Dashing Decorations To Help Make Spirits Bright

When it comes to hanging lights, trimming the tree and securing other decorations both inside and out, make sure you have the right equipment on standby. Audrey Van de Castle, Senior Director, Operational Excellence Technology, recommends:

Trimming the tree with the CRAFSTMAN V20* Pruner Kit, which can cut through thick branches with less effort on average than a manual pruner.

Chopping firewood and the holiday tree with The STANLEY FATMAX ® 15 in. Saw, that cuts 50% more rapidly than conventional STANLEY Handsaws.

15 in. Saw, that cuts 50% more rapidly than conventional STANLEY Handsaws. Confirming the measurement of string lights with a reliable measuring tool, like a STANLEY ControlLock Tape Measure.

Securing decorations with the CRAFTSMAN Brad Nailer , which has a tool-free depth setting that allows the user to adjust the nail depth quickly to meet the need of what is being hung.

, which has a tool-free depth setting that allows the user to adjust the nail depth quickly to meet the need of what is being hung. Tackling heavier-duty home projects with the CRAFTSMAN V20* Drill/Driver Kit, which can complete a variety of drilling applications.

Van de Castle also shares a pro gifting tip: "I love to give friends a STANLEY tape measure, because it makes their lives so much easier and is one of those tools that everyone needs."

Creating a Clean, Cozy Stay

Creating a welcoming, comfortable ambiance begins with a clean and cozy hosting area. Yvonne Olson, Senior Product Manager for BLACK+DECKER, provides her top tips for maintaining a clean and quaint home:

Focus on time-consuming areas, like the bathroom or living room first. Give these spaces thorough attention to maintain cleanlininess throughout the holiday season.

To make the cleaning more efficient during the holidays, the BLACK+DECKER SUMMITSERIES Stick Vacuum features edge cleaning technology that gets around the baseboards and those hard-to-reach corners. To help with tackling clean-up from room to room, the dustbuster blast can be easily transported to catch any last-minute mess.

Keep things clean in the bathroom when guests are in and out during this busy holiday season.The BLACK+DECKER SteamMops eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria without using harsh chemicals.

For hosts welcoming furry loved ones, the BLACK+DECKER Pet Hair Remover works on sofas, couches, beds, carpets, and more.

"A win-win, this strategy allows you to maintain an overall clean environment throughout the holiday, giving you more time to enjoy the season," said Olson.

Fix a Festive Feast with Ease

To help whip up a festive meal and holiday drinks for your guests, our experts suggest these helpful kitchen products to save on time:

Leave the bartending to bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Machine. In 60 seconds, guests can create mocktails and cocktails with the selection of their favorite cocktail pod and the press of a button.

For tackling the family recipe with too many steps, the BLACK+DECKER Kitchen Wand and its range of attachments can help with every step of meal preparation.

Consider taking a break from turkey with authentic wood-fired pizza cooked in the BLACK+DECKER vera™ Pizza Oven.

Turn Your Garage Into Your Wonderland Workshop

As holiday prep is underway, cardboard boxes pile up, gift wrapping stations grow, and last-minute gifts need an assembly area. The garage is the perfect space to keep your holiday operations running smoothly. Our experts recommend:

Planning out your ideal garage storage solution with various CRAFTSMAN Cabinets and Chests and CRAFTSMAN Storage Accessories.

Using the virtual garage configurator that lets you organize your garage for ultimate holiday efficiency.

To experience the complete Stanley Black & Decker "Hosting for the Holidays" Product Guide and tour the virtual house, visit here.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

