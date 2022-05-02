Stanley Black & Decker Releases Second Annual ESG Report, "Growth With Purpose"

The 2021 report highlights company's progress combating climate change, driving product responsibility, empowering people and ensuring governance

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) recently released its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report, "Growth With Purpose," highlighting the company's sustainability, social impact and governance commitments, with an emphasis on addressing climate impacts and elevating diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I).

"This year's report, 'Growth With Purpose,' reflects our comprehensive approach to ESG, which is rooted in our purpose – For Those Who Make the World – and grounded in stakeholder capitalism," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree. "We have ushered in a new age of ESG for corporate America where more and more companies are focused on how they can be a force for good and make a positive impact. As the world's largest tool company, Stanley Black & Decker has been built to serve the makers and creators, those doing the hard work, day in and day out, to create a better world around us and we strive every day to fulfill this purpose. Our 2021 report highlights our progress in combating climate change, driving product responsibility and empowering people."

Stanley Black & Decker's annual ESG Report, includes a comprehensive review of the company's ESG programs and builds on its long history of annually reporting its sustainability metrics and public goals. The report serves as a resource to the company's various stakeholders and provides further transparency and year-over-year performance tracking to its long-term commitments.

Highlights from the company's "Growth With Purpose" report include:

Progress toward the company's 2030 goals:

Create a More Sustainable World: Positively impact the environment through operations, with featured actions to reduce carbon, water and waste

Innovate with Purpose: Enhance the lives of 500 million people and improve environmental impacts through purpose-driven innovation, featuring industry leadership of electrification across outdoor, tools and industrial

Empower Makers: Enable 10 million makers and creators to thrive in a changing world, with investments to enhance the company's talent pipeline including upskilling and reskilling for employees

Enable 10 million makers and creators to thrive in a changing world, with investments to enhance the company's talent pipeline including upskilling and reskilling for employees DE&I strategies and investments to cultivate a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace

An update on the company's 10-point plan for racial equity broken down by culture, career and community

An overview of governance policies and disclosures

Disclosures of how governance and compensation practices are linked to the company's overall corporate vision, strategy and long-term financial objectives

Reporting aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and United Nations Global Compact Index frameworks

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

