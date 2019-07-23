Stanley Black & Decker Reports 2Q 2019 Results

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced second quarter 2019 financial results.

2Q'19 Revenues Totaled $3.8 Billion , Up 3% Versus Prior Year, Driven By Organic Growth And Acquisitions

, Up 3% Versus Prior Year, Driven By Organic Growth And Acquisitions Operating Margin Rate Was 13.8%; Excluding Charges, Operating Margin Rate Expanded 60 Basis Points Versus Prior Year To 14.8% As Price Actions And Cost Control More Than Offset $110 Million Of Tariff, Commodity And Currency Headwinds

Of Tariff, Commodity And Currency Headwinds 2Q'19 Diluted GAAP EPS Was $2.37 ; Excluding Charges, 2Q'19 Diluted EPS Was $2.66

; Excluding Charges, 2Q'19 Diluted EPS Was Reiterating Full Year Diluted GAAP EPS Guidance Range Of $7.50 - $7.70 , Adjusted EPS Guidance Range Of $8.50 - $8.70 And Free Cash Flow Conversion Estimate Of Approximately 85% - 90%

2Q'19 Key Points:

Net sales for the quarter were $3.8 billion , up 3% versus prior year, as positive contributions from acquisitions (+3%), price (+2%) and volume (+1%) more than offset currency (-3%).

The gross margin rate for the quarter was 34.6%. Excluding charges, rate for the quarter was 34.8%, down 80 basis points versus prior year as volume leverage, productivity and price were more than offset by commodity inflation, foreign exchange and tariffs.

SG&A expenses were 20.8% of sales. Excluding charges, SG&A expenses were 20.1% of sales compared to 21.4% in 2Q'18, reflecting continued disciplined cost management, including savings from the 4Q'18 cost reduction program.

Other, net totaled $62.2 million for the quarter. Excluding charges, Other, net totaled $57.7 million compared to $32.2 million in 2Q'18 due to a favorable resolution of a prior claim in 2018.

The tax rate was 12.8%. Excluding charges, the tax rate was 11.6% versus 7.0% in 2Q'18.

Average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter were 150.4 million versus 152.5 million a year ago, primarily reflecting share repurchases executed during 2018.

Working capital turns for the quarter were 6.7, up 0.1 turns versus prior year.

Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "We achieved a strong second quarter financial performance which included above-market organic growth led by Tools & Storage, 60 basis points of operating margin rate expansion, and earnings per share growth, while successfully overcoming $110 million in external pre-tax margin headwinds.

"We are well-positioned to continue to deliver share gains from our growth catalysts, including the ongoing Craftsman brand rollout, Lenox and Irwin revenue synergies, our breakthrough innovations – including FlexVolt, Atomic and Xtreme – e-commerce and emerging markets. The organization is also focused on margin expansion as we control costs, execute pricing actions and capture the $300 - $500 million three-year savings associated with the margin resiliency initiative.

"Our seasoned management team is operating with agility and leveraging our SFS 2.0 operating system to successfully navigate a dynamic operating environment, and pursue our vision: to become known as one of the world's leading innovators, deliver top-quartile financial performance and elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility."

2Q'19 Segment Results

($ in M)



Sales Profit Charges1 Profit

Ex-Charges1 Profit

Rate Profit Rate

Ex-Charges1













Tools & Storage $2,626 $440.0 $7.5 $447.5 16.8% 17.0%













Industrial $650 $95.1 $11.3 $106.4 14.6% 16.4%













Security $485 $38.0 $16.3 $54.3 7.8% 11.2%















1 See Merger And Acquisition (M&A) Related And Other Charges On Page 5

Tools & Storage net sales increased 2% versus 2Q'18 as volume (+3%) and price (+2%) were partially offset by currency (-3%). The 5% organic growth for the quarter was led by North America (+7%) and Europe (+5%), more than offsetting a decline in emerging markets (-2%). North America organic growth was driven by the rollout of the Craftsman brand, new product innovation, including the continued expansion of the DEWALT cordless power tool system, and price realization which was partially offset by a modest decline in industrial-focused businesses. Europe delivered share gains supported by continued successful commercial actions and new product introductions. Emerging markets realized the benefits from price, new product launches and e-commerce expansion, which was more than offset by a three-point impact from market contractions in Argentina , Mexico and Turkey . The Tools & Storage segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 17.0%, an 80 basis point expansion from the 2Q'18 rate of 16.2%, as the benefits from volume leverage, pricing and cost control offset the impact from currency, commodity inflation and tariffs.

Industrial net sales increased 13% versus 2Q'18 as the IES Attachments acquisition (+18%) was partially offset by volume (-3%) and currency (-2%). Engineered Fastening organic revenues were down 4% as automotive and industrial market declines were partially offset by continued fastener penetration gains. Infrastructure organic revenues were up 2% primarily due to stronger onshore pipeline project and inspection activity in Oil & Gas, partially offset by lower Hydraulic Tools volumes which were impacted by a difficult scrap steel market. The Industrial segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 16.4%, down from the 2Q'18 rate of 16.8%, as productivity gains and cost control were more than offset by the impact from lower Engineered Fastening volume and commodity inflation.

Security net sales declined 3% versus 2Q'18 as bolt-on commercial electronic security acquisitions (+2%) and price (+1%) were more than offset by currency (-3%), lower volume (-2%) and the Sargent & Greenleaf divestiture (-1%). North America organic growth was flat as higher volumes within healthcare were offset by lower automatic doors installations. Europe was down 2% organically as growth within France was offset by adverse market conditions in Sweden and the UK. The overall Security segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 11.2%, which was up 120 basis points versus the prior year, as a focus on cost containment was partially offset by investments to support the business transformation in commercial electronic security.

Donald Allan Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, "Security continued to demonstrate forward progress on its business transformation, delivering operating margin rate and dollar expansion for the third consecutive quarter with an intense focus on operational efficiency and cost control. We are encouraged by some early signs that point to the value creation potential of our targeted commercial investments in electronic security and we expect they will begin to positively impact organic growth in the second half of 2019 and beyond."

Updated 2019 Outlook

Management is reiterating its 2019 EPS outlook of $7.50 - $7.70 on a GAAP basis and $8.50 - $8.70 on an adjusted basis and its free cash flow conversion estimate of approximately 85% - 90%.

The following reflects the key assumption changes to the Company's prior EPS outlook:

An incremental $50 million in external headwinds primarily due to the increase of 'List 3' China tariffs to 25% net of somewhat lower commodity inflation expectations

in external headwinds primarily due to the increase of 'List 3' tariffs to 25% net of somewhat lower commodity inflation expectations A modestly reduced expectation for organic volume growth which reflects a slower market outlook for industrial & emerging markets due to global macro conditions

Offsetting these impacts are incremental pricing actions, benefits from the margin resiliency initiatives and the strong operational out-performance during the second quarter

Allan continued, "Stanley Black & Decker's outlook for 2019 includes above-market organic growth of 4%, adjusted earnings per share growth of 4% - 7% and strong free cash flow generation against an anticipated $390 million in external headwinds. The organization is focused on delivering earnings growth and margin expansion in 2019 and beyond by successfully leveraging our continued strong organic growth, pricing actions, $250 million cost reduction program and margin resiliency initiative to successfully navigate a dynamic operating environment.

"We believe the Company is well-positioned for sustained above-market organic growth with operating leverage, strong free cash flow conversion and top-quartile shareholder returns over the long-term."

The difference between 2019 GAAP and Adjusted EPS guidance is $1.00, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges. These forecasted charges primarily relate to deal and integration costs, restructuring, Security business transformation and margin enhancement initiatives, and inventory step-up amortization.

Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges

Total pre-tax M&A related and other charges in 2Q'19 were $32.9 million, primarily related to restructuring, deal and integration costs, as well as Security business transformation & margin enhancement initiatives. Gross margin included $10.7 million of these charges while SG&A included $26.6 million. Other, net and Restructuring included $4.5 million and $8.3 million of these charges, respectively. M&A related and other charges in 2Q'19 also included a pre-tax gain of $17.2 million related to the sale of Sargent & Greenleaf.

Share of net earnings of equity method investment included $10.2 million of charges related to an inventory step-up fair value adjustment.

The Company will host a conference call with investors today, July 23, 2019, at 8:00 am ET. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 2568494. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 2568494. The replay will also be available as a podcast within 24 hours and can be accessed on our website and via iTunes.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Organic sales growth is defined as total sales growth less the sales of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months and any foreign currency impacts. Operating margin is defined as sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management uses operating margin and its percentage of net sales as key measures to assess the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the related measures at the segment level. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important indicator of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common stock and business acquisitions, among other items. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income. The normalized statement of operations and business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP on pages 12 to 15, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's margin and earnings results aside from the material impact of the M&A related and other charges.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)













































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2019

2018

2019

2018



















NET SALES

$ 3,761.3

$ 3,643.6

$ 7,094.9

$ 6,852.9



















COSTS AND EXPENSES

















Cost of sales

2,461.5

2,356.5

4,689.5

4,400.1

Gross margin

1,299.8

1,287.1

2,405.4

2,452.8

% of Net Sales

34.6%

35.3%

33.9%

35.8%





















Selling, general and administrative

782.3

805.8

1,561.2

1,591.4

% of Net Sales

20.8%

22.1%

22.0%

23.2%





















Operating margin

517.5

481.3

844.2

861.4

% of Net Sales

13.8%

13.2%

11.9%

12.6%





















Other - net

62.2

119.3

127.6

177.3

(Gain) loss on sales of businesses

(17.2)

0.8

(17.2)

0.8

Restructuring charges

8.5

13.4

17.2

36.3

Income from operations

464.0

347.8

716.6

647.0





















Interest - net

60.3

53.4

118.1

100.8



















EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY INTEREST 403.7

294.4

598.5

546.2

Income taxes

51.6

1.0

76.3

82.7 NET EARNINGS BEFORE EQUITY INTEREST

352.1

293.4

522.2

463.5

Share of net earnings of equity method investment

5.3

-

5.6

- NET EARNINGS

357.4

293.4

527.8

463.5

Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1.1

(0.2)

1.6

(0.7)



















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 356.3

$ 293.6

$ 526.2

$ 464.2







































EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK















Basic

$ 2.41

$ 1.96

$ 3.56

$ 3.09

Diluted

$ 2.37

$ 1.93

$ 3.50

$ 3.03



















DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

$ 0.66

$ 0.63

$ 1.32

$ 1.26



















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)















Basic

148,099

149,748

147,982

150,101

Diluted

150,358

152,494

150,139

153,124

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)













June 29,

December 29,



2019

2018









ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 310.7

$ 288.7

Accounts and notes receivable, net 1,823.9

1,607.8

Inventories, net 2,863.2

2,373.5

Other current assets 347.4

299.4

Total current assets 5,345.2

4,569.4

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,933.3

1,915.2

Goodwill and other intangibles, net 12,954.9

12,441.1

Other assets 1,290.2

482.3

Total assets $ 21,523.6

$ 19,408.0



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY







Short-term borrowings $ 1,461.6

$ 376.1

Current maturities of long-term debt 3.1

2.5

Accounts payable 2,323.8

2,233.2

Accrued expenses 1,864.6

1,389.8

Total current liabilities 5,653.1

4,001.6

Long-term debt 3,909.1

3,819.8

Other long-term liabilities 3,728.1

3,746.7

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shareowners' equity 8,228.0

7,836.2

Non-controlling interests' equity 5.3

3.7

Total liabilities and shareowners' equity $ 21,523.6

$ 19,408.0

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITY (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)





























SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





























2019

2018

2019

2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net earnings $ 357.4

$ 293.4

$ 527.8

$ 463.5



Depreciation and amortization 141.7

127.7

279.5

251.3



(Gain) loss on sales of businesses (17.2)

0.8

(17.2)

0.8



Share of net earnings of equity method investment (5.3)

-

(5.6)

-



Changes in working capital1 35.9

(185.0)

(580.9)

(729.3)



Other

(11.5)

(38.9)

(133.9)

(137.7)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 501.0

198.0

69.7

(151.4)













































INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Capital and software expenditures (97.2)

(111.7)

(186.8)

(218.0)



Proceeds (payments) from sales of businesses, net of cash sold 76.7

(1.7)

76.7

(1.9)



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 0.2

(505.6)

(676.0)

(506.8)



Purchases of investments (8.3)

(6.3)

(253.7)

(10.3)



Net investment hedge settlements -

37.8

3.9

20.3



Payments on long-term debt -

-

(400.0)

-



Proceeds from debt issuance, net of fees (0.7)

-

496.2

-



Stock purchase contract fees (10.1)

(10.1)

(20.2)

(20.2)



Net short-term (repayments) borrowings (330.6)

753.6

1,089.3

1,135.6



Premium paid on equity option -

-

-

(57.3)



Proceeds from issuances of common stock 14.4

9.5

24.6

22.6



Purchases of common stock for treasury (1.1)

(201.3)

(9.2)

(212.7)



Cash dividends on common stock (97.7)

(94.2)

(195.3)

(189.1)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.2

(87.8)

5.0

(59.9)



Other

(7.7)

-

(10.7)

(2.6)



Net cash used in investing and financing activities (461.9)

(217.8)

(56.2)

(100.3)























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39.1

(19.8)

13.5

(251.7)























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 285.8

423.2

311.4

655.1























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 324.9

$ 403.4

$ 324.9

$ 403.4













































Free Cash Flow Computation 2















Operating cash flow $ 501.0

$ 198.0

$ 69.7

$ (151.4)

Less: capital and software expenditures (97.2)

(111.7)

(186.8)

(218.0)

Free cash flow (before dividends) $ 403.8

$ 86.3

$ (117.1)

$ (369.4)























Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





















June 29,

2019

December 29,

2018









Cash and cash equivalents $ 310.7

$ 288.7









Restricted cash included in Other current assets 14.2

22.7









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 324.9

$ 311.4





























1 Working capital is comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and deferred revenue. 2 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important measure of its

liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt

service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common stock and business acquisitions, among other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)







































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE



2019

2018

2019

2018









NET SALES















Tools & Storage $ 2,626.0

$ 2,567.8

$ 4,918.3

$ 4,783.6

Industrial 649.9

573.1

1,204.9

1,077.3

Security 485.4

502.7

971.7

992.0

Total $ 3,761.3

$ 3,643.6

$ 7,094.9

$ 6,852.9



































SEGMENT PROFIT















Tools & Storage $ 440.0

$ 398.6

$ 705.8

$ 700.0

Industrial 95.1

85.5

166.1

166.0

Security 38.0

48.1

77.5

93.6

Segment Profit 573.1

532.2

949.4

959.6

Corporate Overhead (55.6)

(50.9)

(105.2)

(98.2)

Total $ 517.5

$ 481.3

$ 844.2

$ 861.4



































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Storage 16.8%

15.5%

14.4%

14.6%

Industrial 14.6%

14.9%

13.8%

15.4%

Security 7.8%

9.6%

8.0%

9.4%

Segment Profit 15.2%

14.6%

13.4%

14.0%

Corporate Overhead (1.5%)

(1.4%)

(1.5%)

(1.4%)

Total 13.8%

13.2%

11.9%

12.6%

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























SECOND QUARTER 2019







Reported

Acquisition-

Related

Charges &

Other1

Normalized3





















Gross margin

$ 1,299.8

$ 10.7

$ 1,310.5



% of Net Sales

34.6%





34.8%





















Selling, general and administrative

782.3

(26.6)

755.7



% of Net Sales

20.8%





20.1%





















Operating margin

517.5

37.3

554.8



% of Net Sales

13.8%





14.8%





















Earnings before income taxes and equity interest 403.7

32.9

436.6





















Income taxes

51.6

(0.9)

50.7





















Share of net earnings of equity method investment 5.3

10.2

15.5





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 356.3

44.0

400.3





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 2.37

$ 0.29

$ 2.66





































1 Acquisition-related charges and other relates primarily to restructuring, deal and integration costs, Security business

transformation and margin enhancement initiatives, a gain on a sale of a business, and inventory step-up amortization.

























SECOND QUARTER 2018







Reported

Acquisition-

Related

Charges &

Other2

Normalized3





















Gross margin

$ 1,287.1

$ 8.8

$ 1,295.9



% of Net Sales

35.3%





35.6%





















Selling, general and administrative

805.8

(25.5)

780.3



% of Net Sales

22.1%





21.4%





















Operating margin

481.3

34.3

515.6



% of Net Sales

13.2%





14.2%





















Earnings before income taxes

294.4

126.7

421.1





















Income taxes

1.0

28.5

29.5





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 293.6

98.2

391.8





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 1.93

$ 0.64

$ 2.57





































2 Acquisition-related charges and other relates primarily to inventory step-up, integration and consulting costs, and an

environmental remediation settlement.

3 The normalized 2019 and 2018 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the

Company's margin and earnings results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges.

