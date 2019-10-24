Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2019 Results; Announces New $200 Million Cost Reduction Program

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced third quarter 2019 financial results.

3Q'19 Key Points:

Net sales for the quarter were $3.6 billion , up 4% versus prior year, as positive contributions from volume (+3%), acquisitions (+3%) and price (+1%) more than offset currency (-2%) and divestitures (-1%).



, up 4% versus prior year, as positive contributions from volume (+3%), acquisitions (+3%) and price (+1%) more than offset currency (-2%) and divestitures (-1%). The gross margin rate for the quarter was 34.1%. Excluding charges, the gross margin rate for the quarter was 34.3%, down 120 basis points versus prior year as volume leverage, productivity and price were more than offset by tariffs and foreign exchange.



SG&A expenses were 20.8% of sales. Excluding charges, SG&A expenses were 19.8% of sales compared to 21.0% in 3Q'18, reflecting continued disciplined cost management.



The tax rate was 20.1%. Excluding charges, the tax rate was 21.5% versus 19.5% in 3Q'18.



Average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter were 150.6 million, consistent with the prior year.



Working capital turns for the quarter were 5.9, up 0.2 turns versus prior year.

Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "In the third quarter, we successfully delivered above-market organic growth and adjusted earnings per share expansion versus prior year, overcoming $90 million in external pre-tax margin headwinds and challenges in certain end markets.

"To position the business for success in 2020 and beyond, we have begun implementing new cost and pricing actions, as well as accelerating our $300 – $500 million multi-year margin resiliency initiative. These actions will preserve our ability to continue to generate continued earnings growth and manage externally driven volatility.

"Over the past three years we have produced strong organic growth and consistent adjusted EPS expansion, while absorbing approximately $900 million in pretax externally generated cost pressures (~6% of sales). We have also executed on multiple revenue growth catalysts, including Craftsman, revenue synergies, emerging markets, e-commerce and breakthrough innovations, that are generating success in the market and position us for continued share gains. It is a testament to our seasoned and capable management team and our SFS 2.0 operating system that we are successfully navigating this environment and continuing to achieve our vision: to become known as one of the world's great innovators, deliver top-quartile financial performance, and elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility."

3Q'19 Segment Results

($ in M)



Sales Profit Charges1 Profit

Ex-

Charges1 Profit

Rate Profit Rate

Ex-

Charges1













Tools & Storage $2,534 $410.1 $11.4 $421.5 16.2% 16.6%













Industrial $633 $90.3 $ 4.8 $ 95.1 14.3% 15.0%













Security $466 $33.1 $17.6 $ 50.7 7.1% 10.9%

1 See Merger And Acquisition (M&A) Related And Other Charges On Page 5

Tools & Storage net sales increased 4% versus 3Q'18 as volume (+4%) and price (+1%) were partially offset by currency (-1%). The 5% organic growth for the quarter was led by North America (+7%) and Europe (+4%), more than offsetting a modest decline in emerging markets (-1%). North America organic growth was driven by the rollout of the Craftsman brand and new product innovation, including DEWALT Flexvolt, Atomic & Xtreme, which were partially offset by continued declines in industrial-focused businesses. Europe delivered above-market growth supported by new product introduction and successful commercial execution. Emerging markets realized the benefits from price, new product launches and e-commerce expansion, which were more than offset by market-led declines in Mexico , Turkey and China . The Tools & Storage segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 16.6%, flat versus 3Q'18 rate, as the benefits from volume leverage, pricing and cost control were neutralized primarily by tariffs and foreign exchange.



(+7%) and (+4%), more than offsetting a modest decline in emerging markets (-1%). organic growth was driven by the rollout of the Craftsman brand and new product innovation, including DEWALT Flexvolt, Atomic & Xtreme, which were partially offset by continued declines in industrial-focused businesses. delivered above-market growth supported by new product introduction and successful commercial execution. Emerging markets realized the benefits from price, new product launches and e-commerce expansion, which were more than offset by market-led declines in , and . The Tools & Storage segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 16.6%, flat versus 3Q'18 rate, as the benefits from volume leverage, pricing and cost control were neutralized primarily by tariffs and foreign exchange. Industrial net sales increased 13% versus 3Q'18 as the IES Attachments acquisition (+16%) was partially offset by volume (-2%) and currency (-1%). Engineered Fastening organic revenues were down 4% as fastener share gains were offset by inventory reductions and lower production levels within automotive and industrial customers. Infrastructure organic revenues were up 4% due to stronger onshore pipeline project and inspection activity in oil & gas, partially offset by lower hydraulic tools volumes which were impacted by a difficult scrap steel market. The Industrial segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 15.0%, down from the 3Q'18 rate of 16.8%, as productivity gains and cost control were more than offset by the impact from lower engineered fastening volume and externally driven cost inflation.



Security net sales declined 4% versus 3Q'18 as price (+2%) was more than offset by currency (-3%), the Sargent & Greenleaf divestiture (-2%) and lower volumes (-1%). The organic growth of 1% for the quarter was led by North America (+3%) and reflects higher volumes within healthcare, automatic doors and electronic security. Europe was down 1% organically as growth in France was offset by adverse market conditions in the Nordics and the UK. The overall Security segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 10.9%, which was down 20 basis points versus the prior year, as organic growth and cost containment were offset by a 50 basis point impact from the Sargent & Greenleaf divestiture and investments to support the business transformation in commercial electronic security.

Donald Allan Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, "Security generated modest organic growth in the quarter, resulting from targeted commercial investments as part of the ongoing business transformation. Within electronic security, the order rates and backlog are in strong positions and our cost efficiency initiatives continue to generate value. We are encouraged by this momentum and believe the business is positioned to generate positive organic growth and margin expansion in the fourth quarter and beyond."

2019 Outlook & Cost Reduction Program

Management is revising its 2019 EPS outlook to $6.50 - $6.60 from $7.50 - $7.70 on a GAAP basis primarily due to restructuring charges associated with the cost reduction program announced today, in addition to the factors below. The Company is reducing its adjusted EPS range to $8.35 - $8.45 from $8.50 - $8.70 and reiterating its free cash flow conversion estimate of approximately 85% - 90%. The cost reduction program is currently being implemented and is expected to deliver $200 million in annual cost savings with an approximate pre-tax restructuring charge of $150 million expected to be recognized primarily in 2019.

The following reflects the key assumption changes to the Company's prior full year adjusted EPS outlook:

An incremental $55 million in tariff and currency related cost pressure

in tariff and currency related cost pressure A modestly reduced expectation for organic growth reflecting a slower growth environment for industrial and emerging markets (3.5% - 4% versus prior assumption of 4%)

Partially offsetting these impacts are incremental benefits from the margin resiliency initiatives, incremental cost actions and a lower tax rate (~16.5%)

Allan continued, "Our 2019 guidance now incorporates $445 million of externally generated input cost headwinds while continuing to reflect our delivery of above-market organic growth of 3.5% - 4% and low-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth. This will be a strong end to the year, especially given the magnitude and timing of the input cost moves, as well as the current market demand environment.

"As we shift to 2020, we believe we are taking the appropriate actions to protect our margins and our competitiveness while once again positioning the business for EPS expansion. We will continue to execute our playbook to take price, optimize our global supply chain and adjust our cost structure through the actions announced today and generate significant value with our margin resiliency program.

"The organization remains focused on strong day-to-day execution and operational excellence and we believe the Company is well-positioned to deliver sustained above-market organic growth with operating leverage, strong free cash flow conversion and top-quartile shareholder returns over the long-term."

The difference between 2019 GAAP and Adjusted EPS guidance is $1.85, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges. These forecasted charges primarily relate to restructuring, deal and integration costs, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives, and inventory step-up amortization.

Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges

Total pre-tax M&A related and other charges in 3Q'19 were $113.7 million, primarily related to restructuring, deal and integration costs, as well as Security business transformation & margin resiliency initiatives. Gross margin included $5.3 million of these charges while SG&A included $37.3 million. Other, net and Restructuring included a net benefit of $3.5 million and charges of $74.6 million, respectively.

Share of net earnings of equity method investment included $5.4 million of charges related to an inventory step-up fair value adjustment.

The Company will host a conference call with investors today, October 24, 2019, at 8:00 am ET. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 3792719. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 3792719. The replay will also be available as a podcast within 24 hours and can be accessed on our website and via iTunes.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Organic sales growth is defined as total sales growth less the sales of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months and any foreign currency impacts. Operating margin is defined as sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management uses operating margin and its percentage of net sales as key measures to assess the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the related measures at the segment level. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important indicator of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common stock and business acquisitions, among other items. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income. The normalized statement of operations and business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP on pages 12 to 15, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's margin and earnings results aside from the material impact of the M&A related and other charges.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)



















































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE







2019

2018

2019

2018























NET SALES

$ 3,633.1

$ 3,494.8

$ 10,728.0

$ 10,347.7























COSTS AND EXPENSES



















Cost of sales

2,393.6

2,256.4

7,083.1

6,656.5



Gross margin

1,239.5

1,238.4

3,644.9

3,691.2



% of Net Sales

34.1%

35.4%

34.0%

35.7%

























Selling, general and administrative

756.1

798.9

2,317.3

2,390.3



% of Net Sales

20.8%

22.9%

21.6%

23.1%

























Operating margin

483.4

439.5

1,327.6

1,300.9



% of Net Sales

13.3%

12.6%

12.4%

12.6%

























Other - net

55.0

59.4

182.6

236.7



(Gain) loss on sales of businesses

-

-

(17.2)

0.8



Restructuring charges

74.0

21.8

91.2

58.1



Income from operations

354.4

358.3

1,071.0

1,005.3

























Interest - net

59.7

53.4

177.8

154.2























EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY INTEREST 294.7

304.9

893.2

851.1



Income taxes

59.2

56.6

135.5

139.3

NET EARNINGS BEFORE EQUITY INTEREST

235.5

248.3

757.7

711.8



Share of net (losses) earnings of equity method investment (4.4)

-

1.2

-

NET EARNINGS

231.1

248.3

758.9

711.8



Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 0.6

0.5

2.2

(0.2)























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 230.5

$ 247.8

$ 756.7

$ 712.0













































EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK



















Basic

$ 1.55

$ 1.67

$ 5.11

$ 4.77



Diluted

$ 1.53

$ 1.65

$ 5.03

$ 4.68























DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 2.01

$ 1.92























WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)

















Basic

148,350

147,964

148,111

149,311



Diluted

150,623

150,599

150,299

152,225























STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)

















September 28,

December 29,





2019

2018











ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 311.7

$ 288.7

Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,902.6

1,607.8

Inventories, net

2,743.5

2,373.5

Other current assets

370.2

299.4

Total current assets

5,328.0

4,569.4

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,911.9

1,915.2

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

12,813.0

12,441.1

Other assets

1,269.6

482.3

Total assets

$ 21,322.5

$ 19,408.0























LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY







Short-term borrowings

$ 1,454.9

$ 376.1

Current maturities of long-term debt

3.1

2.5

Accounts payable

2,070.3

2,233.2

Accrued expenses

1,913.6

1,389.8

Total current liabilities

5,441.9

4,001.6

Long-term debt

3,908.8

3,819.8

Other long-term liabilities

3,703.6

3,746.7

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shareowners' equity 8,262.3

7,836.2

Non-controlling interests' equity

5.9

3.7

Total liabilities and shareowners' equity $ 21,322.5

$ 19,408.0

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITY (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)





































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





































2019

2018

2019

2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















Net earnings



$ 231.1

$ 248.3

$ 758.9

$ 711.8



Depreciation and amortization



140.9

129.7

420.4

381.0



(Gain) loss on sales of businesses



-

-

(17.2)

0.8



Share of net losses (earnings) of equity method investment



4.4

-

(1.2)

-



Changes in working capital1



(278.3)

(287.8)

(859.2)

(1,017.1)



Other





94.6

101.3

(39.3)

(36.4)



Net cash provided by operating activities



192.7

191.5

262.4

40.1





















































INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















Capital and software expenditures



(96.7)

(109.4)

(283.5)

(327.4)



(Payments) proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash sold



-

(1.1)

76.7

(3.0)



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(6.2)

(15.1)

(682.2)

(521.9)



Purchases of investments



(4.9)

(5.8)

(258.6)

(16.1)



Payments on long-term debt



-

-

(400.0)

-



Proceeds from debt issuance, net of fees



-

-

496.2

-



Stock purchase contract fees



(10.1)

(10.1)

(30.3)

(30.3)



Net short-term borrowings



28.6

309.5

1,117.9

1,445.1



Premium paid on equity option



-

-

-

(57.3)



Proceeds from issuances of common stock



21.5

10.2

46.1

32.8



Purchases of common stock for treasury



(2.7)

(301.8)

(11.9)

(514.5)



Cash dividends on common stock



(102.3)

(97.4)

(297.6)

(286.5)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(25.4)

5.8

(20.4)

(54.1)



Other





5.0

(11.0)

(1.8)

6.7



Net cash used in investing and financing activities



(193.2)

(226.2)

(249.4)

(326.5)



























(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(0.5)

(34.7)

13.0

(286.4)



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



324.9

403.4

311.4

655.1



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 324.4

$ 368.7

$ 324.4

$ 368.7





















































Free Cash Flow Computation 2



















Operating cash flow



$ 192.7

$ 191.5

$ 262.4

$ 40.1

Less: capital and software expenditures



(96.7)

(109.4)

(283.5)

(327.4)

Free cash flow (before dividends)



$ 96.0

$ 82.1

$ (21.1)

$ (287.3)



























Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





























September 28, 2019

December 29, 2018









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 311.7

$ 288.7









Restricted cash included in Other current assets



12.7

22.7









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$ 324.4

$ 311.4

































1 Working capital is comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and deferred revenue. 2 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important measure of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common stock and business acquisitions, among other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)













































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2019

2018

2019

2018











NET SALES

















Tools & Storage

$ 2,534.0

$ 2,448.0

$ 7,452.3

$ 7,231.6

Industrial

632.7

562.0

1,837.6

1,639.3

Security

466.4

484.8

1,438.1

1,476.8

Total

$ 3,633.1

$ 3,494.8

$ 10,728.0

$ 10,347.7







































SEGMENT PROFIT

















Tools & Storage

$ 410.1

$ 356.2

$ 1,115.9

$ 1,056.2

Industrial

90.3

88.4

256.4

254.4

Security

33.1

47.4

110.6

141.0

Segment Profit

533.5

492.0

1,482.9

1,451.6

Corporate Overhead

(50.1)

(52.5)

(155.3)

(150.7)

Total

$ 483.4

$ 439.5

$ 1,327.6

$ 1,300.9







































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales

















Tools & Storage

16.2%

14.6%

15.0%

14.6%

Industrial

14.3%

15.7%

14.0%

15.5%

Security

7.1%

9.8%

7.7%

9.5%

Segment Profit

14.7%

14.1%

13.8%

14.0%

Corporate Overhead

(1.4%)

(1.5%)

(1.4%)

(1.5%)

Total

13.3%

12.6%

12.4%

12.6%





















STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























THIRD QUARTER 2019







Reported



Acquisition-

Related Charges

& Other1

Normalized3





















Gross margin

$ 1,239.5

$ 5.3

$ 1,244.8



% of Net Sales

34.1%





34.3%





















Selling, general and administrative

756.1

(37.3)

718.8



% of Net Sales

20.8%





19.8%





















Operating margin

483.4

42.6

526.0



% of Net Sales

13.3%





14.5%





















Earnings before income taxes and equity interest 294.7

113.7

408.4





















Income taxes

59.2

28.6

87.8





















Share of net (losses) earnings of equity method investment (4.4)

5.4

1.0





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 230.5

90.5

321.0





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 1.53

$ 0.60

$ 2.13





































1 Acquisition-related charges and other relates primarily to restructuring, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.































THIRD QUARTER 2018







Reported



Acquisition-

Related Charges

& Other2

Normalized3





















Gross margin

$ 1,238.4

$ 3.3

$ 1,241.7



% of Net Sales

35.4%





35.5%





















Selling, general and administrative

798.9

(63.6)

735.3



% of Net Sales

22.9%





21.0%





















Operating margin

439.5

66.9

506.4



% of Net Sales

12.6%





14.5%





















Earnings before income taxes

304.9

85.4

390.3





















Income taxes

56.6

19.5

76.1





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 247.8

65.9

313.7





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 1.65

$ 0.43

$ 2.08





































2 Acquisition-related charges and other relates primarily to inventory step-up, integration and consulting costs, and a non-cash fair value adjustment.

3 The normalized 2019 and 2018 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's margin and earnings results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges.

