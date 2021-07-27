Stanley Black & Decker Reports Record 2Q 2021 Results

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced second quarter 2021 financial results.

2Q'21 Key Points:

Net sales for the quarter were $4.3 billion , up 37% versus prior year as volume (+31%), price (+2%) and currency (+5%) were partially offset by divestitures (-1%).

The gross margin for the quarter was 35.9%. Excluding charges, gross margin was up 240 basis points from prior year as volume, price, productivity and mix benefits from innovation were partially offset by commodity inflation and higher expedited transit costs required to meet strong demand.

SG&A expenses were 21.0% of sales. Excluding charges, SG&A expenses were 20.4% of sales compared to 20.7% in 2Q'20, as strong operating leverage was partially offset by investments in growth initiatives across the businesses.

The tax rate was 14.0%. Excluding charges, tax rate was 14.8% versus 15.0% in 2Q'20.

Working capital turns for the quarter were 6.7, up 1.1 turns versus prior year, as the organization leveraged the SBD Operating Model and the strong revenue performance to more than offset the impact from inventory investments to serve strong customer demand.

Stanley Black & Decker's CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "We delivered outstanding performance in the second quarter, our 33% organic growth was fueled by a robust stream of innovation, positive secular trends and strong markets while leveraging margin resiliency to deliver significant gross and operating margin expansion and record adjusted EPS. I want to thank my 56,000 colleagues for their passion, dedication and performance as they continue to successfully serve our customers while navigating rapidly growing markets and global supply chain dynamics.

"We enter the second half of 2021 with positive momentum and a portfolio that is well positioned to benefit from the key trends that are driving our growth: the consumer reconnection with the home and garden, eCommerce, electrification and health and safety. Additionally, we are in negotiations regarding exercising our option to acquire the remaining stake in MTD and continue to believe that MTD has the potential to create a multi-year runway for growth and significant EPS and cash flow accretion.

"We are excited for the future prospects for growth as our organization is operating with agility and leveraging the SBD Operating Model to pursue our vision: to become known as one of the world's leading innovators, deliver top-quartile performance and elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility (ESG)."

2Q'21 Segment Results

($ in M)



Sales Profit Charges1 Profit

Profit Rate Ex- Profit Ex- Charges1 Rate Charges1













Tools & Storage $3,197 $635.1 $9.2 $644.3 19.9% 20.2%













Industrial $602 $62.4 $3.0 $65.4 10.4% 10.9%













Security $502 $36.9 $6.0 $42.9 7.3% 8.5%

1 See Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges On Page 5

Tools & Storage net sales increased 46% versus 2Q'20 due to volume (+38%), currency (+5%) and price (+3%). All regions delivered extraordinary organic growth and share gain with North America +30%, Europe +63% and emerging markets +85%. All markets benefited from industry-leading innovation and strong professional demand, coupled with secular shifts related to the consumer reconnection with the home and garden, outdoor product electrification and eCommerce. North America growth reflected stronger retail sales as well as a strong performance in the commercial and industrial channels. Point-of-sale demand remained at robust levels in U.S. retail and channel inventory ended below normalized levels. Europe delivered growth in all regions driven by an expansion in commercial, retail brick and mortar and eCommerce channels. Emerging markets growth was due to higher construction-related demand with all regions contributing. The Tools & Storage segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 20.2%, up 320 basis points versus 2Q'20, as volume, price, productivity and benefits from innovation were partially offset by commodity inflation, higher expedited transit costs required to serve strong demand and new growth investments.

Industrial net sales expanded 16% versus 2Q'20 as volume (+13%), currency (+3%) and price (+1%) were partially offset by an Oil & Gas product line divestiture (-1%). Engineered Fastening organic growth was up 26% as strong automotive and general industrial markets were partially offset by weaker aerospace demand in addition to automotive OEM production impacts from the global semiconductor shortage. Infrastructure organic revenues declined 11% due to dramatically reduced Oil & Gas pipeline project activity, which muted the 16% growth in Attachment Tools. The Industrial segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 10.9%, up 210 basis points from 2Q'20, as the benefits from volume, price and productivity were partially offset by commodity inflation, growth investments and troughing markets in oil & gas and aerospace.

Security net sales grew 16% versus 2Q'20 as volume (+13%), currency (+6%), price (+1%) and acquisitions (+1%) were partially offset by divestitures (-5%). North America organic growth was 16% driven by strong backlog conversion in commercial electronic security and growth within automatic doors and healthcare. Europe was up 12% organically as new data-driven product solutions supported growth in France and the Nordics. Order rates grew 36% in the second quarter and the quarter-end executable backlog was a record high which positions the business to deliver high-single digit organic growth for the remainder of 2021. The Security segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 8.5%, down versus the prior year rate of 9.6%, as price and volume gains were partially offset by wage inflation, inefficiencies related to pandemic restrictions and the impact from growth investments.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Management is raising its 2021 EPS outlook to $10.80 - $11.20 from $10.15 - $10.55 on a GAAP basis, and to $11.35 - $11.65 from $10.70 - $11.00 on an adjusted basis. The Company is also reiterating that free cash flow is expected to approximate net income. The primary factors for the increased EPS guidance include stronger organic growth and incremental pricing actions, which are expected to be partially offset by higher expedited transit costs in Tools & Storage and an increase in commodity inflation. Management will discuss its 2021 planning assumptions in more detail on today's earnings call.

Donald Allan Jr., President and CFO, commented, "We delivered outstanding financial performance in the first half with strong momentum across each of our businesses. Tools & Storage posted 43% organic growth while Industrial and Security both achieved high single digit organic growth. We leveraged our margin resiliency efforts to deliver 510 basis points of operating margin expansion, record adjusted earnings per share and strong free cash flow generation.

"Our revised 2021 guidance calls for organic revenue growth of 16% - 18% and, at the midpoint, adjusted EPS expansion of 27% versus prior year and 37% versus 2019. The updated outlook reflects our strong first half performance as well as improved visibility to demand in Tools & Storage. We continue to make investments to support our growth catalysts, increase capacity in our supply chain and drive our margin resiliency initiatives.

"The organization remains focused on day-to-day execution, implementing price increases and margin resiliency programs in response to commodity inflation, and operating in accordance with our SBD Operating Model. We believe the Company is well-positioned to deliver above-market organic growth with operating leverage, strong free cash flow generation and top-quartile shareholder returns over the long-term."

The difference between 2021 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance is $0.45 - $0.55, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges. These forecasted charges primarily relate to facility moves, deal and integration costs and functional transformation initiatives.

Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges

Total pre-tax M&A related and other charges in 2Q'21 were $42.9 million, primarily related to functional transformation initiatives, facility-related charges and restructuring. Gross profit included $2.1 million of these charges while SG&A included $23.6 million. Other, net and Restructuring included $0.6 million and $14.0 million of these charges, respectively. M&A related and other charges in 2Q'21 also included a $2.6 million charge related to divestitures.

Share of net earnings of equity method investment included $11.0 million of charges.

The Company will host a conference call with investors today, July 27, 2021, at 8:00 am ET. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297, and via the Internet at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. To participate, please register on the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call and download and install any necessary audio software. Please use the conference identification number 7099326. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 7099326. The replay will also be available as a podcast within 24 hours and can be accessed on our website and via iTunes.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Organic sales growth is defined as total sales growth less the sales of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months and any foreign currency impacts. Operating profit is defined as sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management uses operating profit and its percentage of net sales as key measures to assess the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the related measures at the segment level. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important indicator of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners, and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business acquisitions, among other items. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income. The normalized statement of operations and business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP on pages 12 through 15, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's profit and earnings results aside from the material impact of the M&A related and other charges.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)



















































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE







2021

2020

2021

2020























NET SALES

$ 4,300.9

$ 3,147.4

$ 8,498.0

$ 6,276.8























COSTS AND EXPENSES



















Cost of sales

2,757.3

2,134.7

5,390.1

4,241.0



Gross profit

1,543.6

1,012.7

3,107.9

2,035.8



% of Net Sales

35.9%

32.2%

36.6%

32.4%

























Selling, general and administrative

901.6

732.0

1,754.5

1,480.5



% of Net Sales

21.0%

23.3%

20.6%

23.6%

























Operating profit

642.0

280.7

1,353.4

555.3



% of Net Sales

14.9%

8.9%

15.9%

8.8%

























Other - net

53.8

86.9

112.8

161.8



Loss on sales of businesses

2.6

-

3.6

-



Restructuring charges

14.0

27.9

16.3

31.8



Income from operations

571.6

165.9

1,220.7

361.7

























Interest - net

43.8

54.8

88.4

104.4























EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY INTEREST 527.8

111.1

1,132.3

257.3



Income taxes

73.7

(117.3)

193.2

(104.4)

NET EARNINGS BEFORE EQUITY INTEREST

454.1

228.4

939.1

361.7



Share of net earnings of equity method investment

4.4

10.3

6.2

10.1

NET EARNINGS

458.5

238.7

945.3

371.8



Less: Net (losses) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (1.0)

0.3

(1.6)

0.2

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 459.5

238.4

946.9

371.6



Less: Preferred stock dividends

4.8

4.7

14.2

4.7























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 454.7

$ 233.7

$ 932.7

$ 366.9













































EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK



















Basic

$ 2.87

$ 1.52

$ 5.90

$ 2.41



Diluted

$ 2.81

$ 1.52

$ 5.80

$ 2.39























DIVIDENDS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

$ 0.70

$ 0.69

$ 1.40

$ 1.38























WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)

















Basic

158,644

153,330

158,081

152,011



Diluted

161,571

154,154

160,861

153,290























STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)

















July 3,

January 2,





2021

2021











ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 440.4

$ 1,381.0

Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,994.7

1,512.2

Inventories, net

3,679.5

2,737.4

Other current assets

441.1

405.4

Total current assets

6,555.7

6,036.0

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,038.4

2,053.8

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

13,934.7

14,093.5

Other assets

1,434.1

1,383.0

Total assets

$ 23,962.9

$ 23,566.3























LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY







Short-term borrowings

$ 2.6

$ 1.5

Accounts payable

2,998.7

2,446.4

Accrued expenses

2,401.2

2,110.4

Total current liabilities

5,402.5

4,558.3

Long-term debt

4,246.2

4,245.4

Other long-term liabilities

3,228.2

3,696.2

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shareowners' equity 11,084.0

11,059.6

Non-controlling interests' equity

2.0

6.8

Total liabilities and shareowners' equity $ 23,962.9

$ 23,566.3

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITY (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)





































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





































2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















Net earnings



$ 458.5

$ 238.7

$ 945.3

$ 371.8



Depreciation and amortization



142.4

144.7

286.4

285.8



Loss on sales of businesses



2.6

-

3.6

-



Share of net earnings of equity method investment



(4.4)

(10.3)

(6.2)

(10.1)



Changes in working capital1



(196.4)

(206.4)

(916.8)

(719.1)



Other





41.7

161.5

(25.7)

(5.4)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



444.4

328.2

286.6

(77.0)





















































INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















Capital and software expenditures



(105.1)

(64.5)

(193.4)

(147.4)



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(1.3)

0.4

(1.5)

(1,302.0)



Purchases of investments



(4.0)

(7.1)

(11.0)

(13.6)



Net investment hedge settlements



-

16.6

(52.6)

41.0



Proceeds from debt issuances, net of fees



-

(3.8)

-

1,482.6



Stock purchase contract fees



(9.8)

(20.0)

(19.6)

(40.1)



Net short-term borrowings (repayments)



1.8

(980.8)

1.1

371.1



Proceeds from issuances of common stock



36.3

756.7

100.4

801.3



Purchases of common stock for treasury



(2.4)

(0.3)

(17.3)

(9.3)



Redemption and conversion of preferred stock



(750.0)

-

(750.0)

-



Craftsman deferred purchase price



-

-

-

(250.0)



Craftsman contingent consideration



(6.9)

(33.0)

(13.9)

(33.0)



Termination of forward starting interest rate swaps



-

-

-

(20.5)



Cash dividends on common stock



(111.6)

(105.8)

(221.7)

(211.4)



Cash dividends on preferred stock



(9.5)

-

(18.9)

-



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



8.5

(1.6)

(30.4)

(24.2)



Other





0.4

(6.7)

(6.6)

(5.5)



Net cash (used in) provided by investing and financing activities



(953.6)

(449.9)

(1,235.4)

639.0



























(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(509.2)

(121.7)

(948.8)

562.0



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



958.7

998.3

1,398.3

314.6



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 449.5

$ 876.6

$ 449.5

$ 876.6





















































Free Cash Flow Computation 2



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$ 444.4

$ 328.2

$ 286.6

$ (77.0)

Less: capital and software expenditures



(105.1)

(64.5)

(193.4)

(147.4)

Free cash flow (before dividends)



$ 339.3

$ 263.7

$ 93.2

$ (224.4)



























Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





























July 3, 2021

January 2, 2021









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 440.4

$ 1,381.0









Restricted cash included in Other current assets



9.1

17.3









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$ 449.5

$ 1,398.3



































1 Working capital is comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and deferred revenue. 2 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important measure of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners, and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business acquisitions, among other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)













































SECOND QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2021

2020

2021

2020











NET SALES

















Tools & Storage

$ 3,196.5

$ 2,197.2

$ 6,259.4

$ 4,268.0

Industrial

602.2

517.5

1,259.9

1,108.2

Security

502.2

432.7

978.7

900.6

Total

$ 4,300.9

$ 3,147.4

$ 8,498.0

$ 6,276.8







































SEGMENT PROFIT

















Tools & Storage

$ 635.1

$ 345.1

$ 1,286.4

$ 579.9

Industrial

62.4

5.1

163.6

72.9

Security

36.9

9.2

71.5

30.1

Segment Profit

734.4

359.4

1,521.5

682.9

Corporate Overhead

(92.4)

(78.7)

(168.1)

(127.6)

Total

$ 642.0

$ 280.7

$ 1,353.4

$ 555.3







































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales

















Tools & Storage

19.9%

15.7%

20.6%

13.6%

Industrial

10.4%

1.0%

13.0%

6.6%

Security

7.3%

2.1%

7.3%

3.3%

Segment Profit

17.1%

11.4%

17.9%

10.9%

Corporate Overhead

(2.1%)

(2.5%)

(2.0%)

(2.0%)

Total

14.9%

8.9%

15.9%

8.8%

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























SECOND QUARTER 2021







Reported

Acquisition-

Related Charges

& Other1

Normalized3





















Gross profit

$ 1,543.6

$ 2.1

$ 1,545.7



% of Net Sales

35.9%





35.9%





















Selling, general and administrative

901.6

(23.6)

878.0



% of Net Sales

21.0%





20.4%





















Operating profit

642.0

25.7

667.7



% of Net Sales

14.9%





15.5%





















Earnings before income taxes and equity interest 527.8

42.9

570.7





















Income taxes

73.7

10.8

84.5





















Share of net earnings of equity method investment 4.4

11.0

15.4





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 454.7

43.1

497.8





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 2.81

$ 0.27

$ 3.08





































1 Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives, facility-related costs and restructuring.

























SECOND QUARTER 2020







Reported

Acquisition-

Related Charges

& Other2

Normalized3





















Gross profit

$ 1,012.7

$ 42.6

$ 1,055.3



% of Net Sales

32.2%





33.5%





















Selling, general and administrative

732.0

(79.2)

652.8



% of Net Sales

23.3%





20.7%





















Operating profit

280.7

121.8

402.5



% of Net Sales

8.9%





12.8%





















Earnings before income taxes and equity interest 111.1

169.5

280.6





















Income taxes

(117.3)

159.4

42.1





















Share of net earnings of equity method investment 10.3

3.2

13.5





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 233.7

13.3

247.0





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 1.52

$ 0.08

$ 1.60







































2 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives, and a one-time tax benefit related to a supply chain reorganization.

3 The normalized 2021 and 2020 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's profit and earnings results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related charges and other items.



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























YEAR-TO-DATE 2021







Reported

Acquisition-

Related

Charges &

Other1

Normalized3





















Gross profit

$ 3,107.9

$ 7.3

$ 3,115.2



% of Net Sales

36.6%





36.7%





















Selling, general and administrative

1,754.5

(43.6)

1,710.9



% of Net Sales

20.6%





20.1%





















Operating profit

1,353.4

50.9

1,404.3



% of Net Sales

15.9%





16.5%





















Earnings before income taxes and equity interest 1,132.3

72.9

1,205.2





















Income taxes

193.2

18.2

211.4





















Share of net earnings of equity method investment 6.2

11.2

17.4





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 932.7

65.9

998.6





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 5.80

$ 0.41

$ 6.21





































1 Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives, facility-related costs and restructuring.























YEAR-TO-DATE 2020







Reported

Acquisition-

Related

Charges &

Other2

Normalized3





















Gross profit

$ 2,035.8

$ 51.7

$ 2,087.5



% of Net Sales

32.4%





33.3%





















Selling, general and administrative

1,480.5

(109.0)

1,371.5



% of Net Sales

23.6%





21.9%





















Operating profit

555.3

160.7

716.0



% of Net Sales

8.8%





11.4%





















Earnings before income taxes and equity interest 257.3

231.2

488.5





















Income taxes

(104.4)

172.5

68.1





















Share of net earnings of equity method investment 10.1

4.2

14.3





















Net earnings attributable to common shareowners 366.9

62.9

429.8





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 2.39

$ 0.41

$ 2.80







































2 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges, deal costs, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives, and a one-time tax benefit related to a supply chain reorganization. 3 The normalized 2021 and 2020 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's profit and earnings results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related charges and other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)



























SECOND QUARTER 2021









Reported

Acquisition-

Related and

Other Charges1

Normalized3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Storage

$ 635.1

$ 9.2

$ 644.3





Industrial

62.4

3.0

65.4





Security

36.9

6.0

42.9





Segment Profit

734.4

18.2

752.6





Corporate Overhead

(92.4)

7.5

(84.9)





Total

$ 642.0

$ 25.7

$ 667.7











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Storage

19.9%





20.2%





Industrial

10.4%





10.9%





Security

7.3%





8.5%





Segment Profit

17.1%





17.5%





Corporate Overhead

(2.1%)





(2.0%)





Total

14.9%





15.5%





















1 Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related costs.

















































SECOND QUARTER 2020









Reported

Acquisition-

Related and

Other Charges2

Normalized3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Storage

$ 345.1

$ 28.4

$ 373.5





Industrial

5.1

40.6

45.7





Security

9.2

32.5

41.7





Segment Profit

359.4

101.5

460.9





Corporate Overhead

(78.7)

20.3

(58.4)





Total

$ 280.7

$ 121.8

$ 402.5











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Storage

15.7%





17.0%





Industrial

1.0%





8.8%





Security

2.1%





9.6%





Segment Profit

11.4%





14.6%





Corporate Overhead

(2.5%)





(1.9%)





Total

8.9%





12.8%











































2 Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.

3 The normalized 2021 and 2020 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's segment profit results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges.



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)



























YEAR-TO-DATE 2021









Reported

Acquisition-

Related and

Other

Charges1

Normalized3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Storage

$ 1,286.4

$ 13.4

$ 1,299.8





Industrial

163.6

6.6

170.2





Security

71.5

11.8

83.3





Segment Profit

1,521.5

31.8

1,553.3





Corporate Overhead

(168.1)

19.1

(149.0)





Total

$ 1,353.4

$ 50.9

$ 1,404.3











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Storage

20.6%





20.8%





Industrial

13.0%





13.5%





Security

7.3%





8.5%





Segment Profit

17.9%





18.3%





Corporate Overhead

(2.0%)





(1.8%)





Total

15.9%





16.5%





















1 Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related costs.

















































YEAR-TO-DATE 2020









Reported

Acquisition-

Related and

Other

Charges2

Normalized3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Storage

$ 579.9

$ 31.5

$ 611.4





Industrial

72.9

51.0

123.9





Security

30.1

46.4

76.5





Segment Profit

682.9

128.9

811.8





Corporate Overhead

(127.6)

31.8

(95.8)





Total

$ 555.3

$ 160.7

$ 716.0











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Storage

13.6%





14.3%





Industrial

6.6%





11.2%





Security

3.3%





8.5%





Segment Profit

10.9%





12.9%





Corporate Overhead

(2.0%)





(1.5%)





Total

8.8%





11.4%











































2 Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.

3 The normalized 2021 and 2020 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's segment profit results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges.



