Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project

"We are humbled and honored to empower our country's warriors," said Jon Howland, Vice President, DEWALT Marketing. "Through our partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, we're able to help make a difference in the lives of men and women who've sacrificed so much to keep us safe. I'd like to thank the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) for their participation in this particular donation. We collected signatures of support from various members of the MCAA family during their national convention here in San Antonio. It is truly a tremendous honor and privilege to be part of both Wounded Warrior Project and the MCAA."

Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families through free programs and services. WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities. Programs also focus on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"The warriors we proudly serve can connect with life-changing programs and services because of the generosity of Stanley Black & Decker," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "But the need is great and growing for warriors. According to a Harvard study, the costs of care for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans over the next 40 years could reach $4 trillion to $6 trillion. And the war isn't just affecting veterans. Family members work to adjust to a new normal when they give up paid employment to become unpaid caregivers, affecting their quality of life. To meet these growing needs, Wounded Warrior Project will be there to deliver on its promise to connect, serve, and empower warriors and their families."

To learn more about how partners like Stanley Black & Decker help support WWP, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-supports-wounded-warrior-project-300621408.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

