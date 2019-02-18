Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Feb 25, 2019, 16:35 ET
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Don Allan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
