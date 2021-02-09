Stanley Black & Decker Tools Up for the 2021 NASCAR Season

The 2021 season will include primary driver Christopher Bell for 16 races, Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. for two races, and two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch for one race. The 2021 race calendar will feature DEWALT, STANLEY, CRAFTSMAN and IRWIN paint schemes that will be on track throughout the season.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Stanley Black & Decker for the 2021 season," said Coach Joe Gibbs, JGR team Owner. "As a long-time partner, they help us win races with brands integrated in the sport of NASCAR. We are proud to represent Stanley Black & Decker and can't wait to celebrate with them in Victory Lane this season."

Gearing Up for Daytona 500

On the track during Speedweeks in Daytona, Martin Truex Jr. will be the first of the three JGR drivers to represent the brands, piloting the #19 DEWALT Toyota Camry in the Busch Clash on Feb. 9.

Christopher Bell will represent the DEWALT yellow and black in Daytona, driving the #20 Toyota Camry in the Duel on Feb. 11 and in the Daytona 500 on Feb.14.

"February is always my favorite month because it's the start of the NASCAR season with the iconic Daytona 500," said Stanley Black & Decker's VP of Marketing Sponsorships, Tony Merritt. "Our driver line-up in 2021 will make for an exciting year for our brands. We are extremely proud of our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and look forward to a successful year both on and off the track."

2021 NASCAR Primary Schedule with Drivers Bell, Truex Jr. and Busch Representing Stanley Black & Decker Brands

Date Race Driver Primary Feb. 9 Daytona (The Clash) Truex, Jr. DEWALT Feb. 11 Daytona (Duel) Bell DEWALT Feb. 14 Daytona 500 Bell DEWALT March 7 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bell CRAFTSMAN March 14 Phoenix Raceway Busch STANLEY March 28 Bristol Motor Speedway Bell IRWIN April 25 Talladega Superspeedway Bell DEWALT May 16 Dover International Raceway Bell STANLEY May 23 Circuit of the Americas Bell CRAFTSMAN June 13 Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star) Bell CRAFTSMAN June 20 Nashville Superspeedway Bell DEWALT June 26 Pocono Raceway Truex Jr. STANLEY July 10 Atlanta Motor Speedway (Xfinity Series) Truex Jr. STANLEY July 11 Atlanta Motor Speedway Bell CRAFTSMAN Aug. 8 Watkins Glen International Bell STANLEY Aug. 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Bell STANLEY Sept. 11 Richmond Speedway Bell DEWALT Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway Bell IRWIN Oct. 24 Kansas Speedway Bell CRAFTSMAN Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway Bell STANLEY Nov. 7 Phoenix Raceway Bell DEWALT

The Stanley Black & Decker partnership will include product launches for many of its businesses, key customer outreach efforts, retail marketing and promotions and continued support for the Racing for a Miracle, a program to raise funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

In 2020, in partnership with the ACE Hardware Foundation, Stanley Black & Decker celebrated the 14th annual Racing for a Miracle program and donated $100,000 to support the vital work of CMN Hospitals while also providing four patients from Levine Children's Hospital an unforgettable experience at the 2020 Charlotte NASCAR Cup Race.

Stanley Black & Decker has long been involved in NASCAR, being one of the first tool companies to provide support for the NASCAR Busch Series in the 1980s and 1990s.

