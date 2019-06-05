Stanley Cup Finals has Hockey Fans Tuning into PodcastOne's Dr. Hockey Podcast for NHL Analysis, Celebrity Guests

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Hockey Podcast, PodcastOne's flagship hockey program is in its second season! Hosted by Dr. Jay Calvert and co-host Dr. Jason Berkley, they offer a unique perspective on the NHL with behind-the scenes access, special guests, and insight and analytics on the National Hockey League. The Dr. Hockey Podcast has established itself as a leading hockey fan resource for NHL related content. Dr. Calvert's background in data and analytics combined with his insider access provides hockey fans a unique approach to the sport. Joined by co-host neurologist Dr. Jason Berkley, The Dr. Hockey Podcast releases new episodes every Thursday and Sunday.

Dr Jay Calvert and Mia Khalifa chatting along with co-host of the Dr Hockey Podcast, Dr Jason Berkley about the NHL, hockey injuries, and who will win the Stanley Cup! Dr Jay Calvert with two time Stanley Cup Champion Oleg Tverdovsky on the Dr Hockey Podcast! Catch the Dr Hockey Podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts, as well as Google Play Dr Jay Calvert is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon who performs rhinoplasty, facelifts, and breast implant operations. Dr Calvert is known around the world as a leader in his field and an authority on the trends in plastic surgery. (PRNewsfoto/Dr. Jay Calvert)

"As a surgeon, I'm used to seeing patterns and data in my work. I bring the same analytic approach to The Dr. Hockey Podcast, breaking down the numbers for our listeners and providing a science-based approach to the best game in the world," said Dr. Jay Calvert, host of Dr. Hockey Podcast. "Through my friendships and relationships with some of the hockey's most influential ambassadors, we've been able to give our listeners behind-the-scenes access to the NHL from the point of view from players, owners, and agents. I love NHL hockey and so do our podcast guests and we feel privileged to share that with our listeners each week."

Recurring guests include Doc Emerick, NBC Sports Hall of Fame Broadcaster, super-agent Pat Brisson, owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Joe Maloof, 11-year NHL veteran Sean Pronger, social media personality and sports host Mia Khalifa and former Boston Bruins goalie John Blue. Current and past NHL players who have appeared on the show include Anders Lee, Seth Jones, Marty McSorely, Mike Richards, Emerson Etem, Yan Statsny, Zach Hyman and Francios Beauchemin. Fans of The Dr. Hockey Podcast have come to expect a mix of celebrity, humor, and hard-hitting data each time they turn in.

The Dr. Hockey Podcast is available on iTunes, the PodcastOne app and Google Play. To learn more about Dr. Hockey or Dr. Jay Calvert, visit www.drhockey.net. Dr. Hockey can also be found on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Dr. Jay Calvert:

Dr. Jay Calvert is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon with practices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, California. His main area of focus is on rhinoplasty, secondary rhinoplasty, facelifts, and breast augmentation surgery. Understanding that his high-end clientele also craves state-of the-art beauty treatments, Dr. Calvert founded Rox Spa, a state-of-the-art medical spa for non-invasive aesthetic treatments which also has offices in the heart of Beverly Hills and Orange County. Dr. Jay Calvert is frequently invited to speak at congresses around the world including being a regular speaker for the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS),the IMCAS meetings (Paris, Shanghai), Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meetings, and many others.

Dr. Calvert attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN for his undergraduate degree in molecular biology. While attending Cornell University Medical College in Manhattan, Dr. Calvert realized his passion for plastic surgery and went on to complete his residency in the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Health Sciences Combined Plastic Surgery /General Surgery program. He also spent two years in the lab where he wrote two patents with his co-researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in the Robotics Institute.

In high demand as a guest lecturer and plastic surgery expert, Dr. Calvert is an invited speaker at conferences and seminars all over the world, speaking everywhere from St. Petersburg to New Zealand. He has been seen on national television on shows such as THE TYRA BANKS SHOW, DR PHIL, and THE DOCTORS.

