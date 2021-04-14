Stanley Debuts Bold New Hydration Collection

SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley, a brand of PMI Worldwide, announced the launch of its brand-new hydration collection. Known for its iconic vacuum-insulated food and beverage gear, Stanley is bringing its innovation and technology to the hydration category, giving consumers high-quality products that will keep their favorite beverages cold all day long.

"Stanley is built on invention, innovation and inspiration – and the next step for us was to enter the hydration category," said Terence Reilly, global president of Stanley brand. "We know our users are looking for high-quality gear that gets them excited about hitting their daily hydration goals. We're excited to offer a beautifully designed, vibrant new collection that withstands and enhances every adventure."

The Stanley hydration collection includes four new designs, available in seven bright new colorways and varied sizes, giving the consumer options to fuel their next adventure and meet their hydration goals. Design details include built-in straws for easy sipping and easy-to-hold handles for taking cold beverages on-the-go. With an assortment of sizes from water bottles to tumblers to a 64-ounce jug, there's something for everyone to try, whether it be during a yoga class, cross-country road trip or working from home offices.

The new IceFlow™ collection – IceFlow™ Flip Straw Water Bottle, IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler and IceFlow™ Flip Straw Jug are available starting at $25 on Stanley1913.com.

The Stanley Quick Flip GO Bottles are priced at $22 and will be available on Amazon.com this May.

IceFlow™ Flip Straw Water Bottle (17 oz. & 22 oz.)

Stanley's double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks icy cold longer (up to 16 hours cold, 45 hours iced for larger size), while the easy-to-hold shape and rotating handle allows for quick grab and go.

Price: $25 (17 oz.), $28 (22 oz.)

(17 oz.), (22 oz.) Colors: Polar, Aloe, Saffron, Lagoon, Charcoal

IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz. & 30 oz.)

Created with recycled plastics made from discarded fishing nets, sparing our waters from plastic waste, this tumbler will keep your drinks ice cold all day (12 hours cold, 2 days iced for larger size).

Price: $25 (20 oz.), $30 (30 oz.)

(20 oz.), (30 oz.) Colors: Polar, Guava, Aloe, Saffron, Lagoon, Charcoal

IceFlow™ Flip Straw Jug (40 oz. & 64 oz.)

This jug acts as your own personal hydration gear with double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps the cold in for days (20 hours cold, 4 days iced for larger product). Stanley prevents nearly 100 pounds of waste from entering our waters per every 1,000 IceFlow Jugs manufactured.

Price: $40 (40 oz.), $50 (64 oz.)

(40 oz.), (64 oz.) Colors: Polar, Lagoon, Hammertone Green

Quick Flip GO Bottle (24 oz.)

About: Push it, flip it, drink it. This bottle keeps drinks chilled for hours (12 hours cold, 40 hours iced) with Stanley's legendary vacuum insulation. Drink spouts are completely enclosed and require no touching, for a cleaner and safer experience.

Colors: Polar, Charcoal, Lagoon, Guava, Aloe

For more information, visit Stanley1913.com/collections/hydration.

View Stanley Hydration videos and visit the blog to learn more.

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About PMI Worldwide

PMI is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin® are sold globally. PMI also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI has offices in Bentonville, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila and Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, PMI has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com

