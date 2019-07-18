STANLEY Healthcare Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Portfolio of RTLS Solutions

"STANLEY Healthcare provides holistic technology solutions for hospitals, clinics and senior living communities, freeing them to work with a single vendor by integrating with existing, disparate technologies to deliver relevant and actionable insights," said Siddharth Shah, Program Manager. "These scalable solutions can be customized for a healthcare organization's specific needs, which is one of the factors that set the company apart from some competitors who offer only static or narrow solutions."

STANLEY Healthcare's AeroScout® solutions portfolio enables the company to offer asset tracking, patient flow management, staff workflow management, hand hygiene compliance monitoring, and temperature and environment monitoring solutions. The AeroScout RTLS solutions monitor the location, status and interaction of assets, people and resources to improve operational efficiencies and enhance safety and security. For example, the AeroScout Asset Management solution improves staff efficiency by helping them locate critical equipment quickly, with some estimates suggesting that search times were reduced from 30 minutes to just 2 minutes, and enhanced patient safety with 100% retrieval and remediation of recalled devices within five days. Furthermore, the AeroScout Patient Flow solution helps process patient locations and care milestones in real time, giving caregivers immediate insights for better decision making and care coordination to reduce patient wait times and improve patient throughput.

The unified software platform for the AeroScout solutions, MobileView®, integrates data from all the RTLS solutions, providing staff with interactive maps, dashboards and alerts to remotely monitor assets, manage patients and staff, and ensure the safe storage of pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The MobileView platform provides a holistic view of all enterprise-wide activities, creating a truly insightful tool for hospitals and caregivers.

"The real strength of STANLEY Healthcare's portfolio comes from the interoperable nature of its solutions, which successfully generate insights for caregivers and staff. In addition, the company has pursued strategic technology partnerships to expand the reach of RTLS in certain use cases," noted Georgia Edell, Consulting Analyst with Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About STANLEY Healthcare

STANLEY Healthcare's mission is to empower caregivers – all those who make the world more caring. By connecting caregivers to essential information and to those in their care networks, STANLEY Healthcare helps organizations generate meaningful insights, enhance safety and security, and improve operational efficiency. Our solutions are some of the most trusted in the industry, relied on by over 15,000 healthcare and senior living organizations worldwide. We live our mission through active involvement in our communities and we're proud supporters of the Alzheimer's Association® in its fight to end Alzheimer's. STANLEY Healthcare is a part of Stanley Black & Decker, a Fortune 250 company with a track record of sustained innovation and growth. To learn more, visit www.stanleyhealthcare.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 1.210.247.2426

E: Samantha.Park@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://ww2.frost.com

