STANLEY Healthcare Named 2020 KLAS Category Leader for Real-Time Location Systems

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY Healthcare today announced that it has been named the KLAS Category Leader for Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report1. The company's MobileView platform for its AeroScout® solutions has earned the top-ranked position six times over the ten-year history of the RTLS category.

STANLEY Healthcare was selected based on performance scores compiled from healthcare providers at hospitals and IDNs throughout the United States and Canada. KLAS independently monitors vendor performance through the active participation of thousands of healthcare organizations, and tens of thousands of healthcare professionals.

"We are very thankful to our customers for this strong endorsement of our RTLS portfolio and our direction as a business," said Troy Dayon, President of STANLEY Healthcare. "Over the last year and more, we have sought to transform our relationship with our customers, focusing on transparency and trust, being a valuable resource, and safeguarding peace of mind for caregivers and others who rely on our solutions to help deliver connected, productive and safe patient care. Our return to the top of the KLAS ranking is a gratifying sign that we have made good progress, and we also know there is more we can do to serve our customers and advance the healthcare industry. We are grateful to KLAS for being a vital partner in this task."

Adam Gale, CEO and President of KLAS, said, "Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

The MobileView software underpins STANLEY Healthcare's AeroScout platform, a leader in RTLS solutions for healthcare with over 2 million tags deployed, as well as the Hugs® system, the leading solution for infant protection. In all, the MobileView platform is designed to support various use cases impacting care delivery throughout the enterprise:

Asset Management : Real-time visibility to the location and status of mobile medical equipment, driving higher utilization rates and eliminating costly manual searches;

: Real-time visibility to the location and status of mobile medical equipment, driving higher utilization rates and eliminating costly manual searches; Environmental Monitoring : Automation of monitoring of refrigerated storage units across multiple sites, for increased reporting accuracy, redirection of staff time to patients and cost avoidance;

: Automation of monitoring of refrigerated storage units across multiple sites, for increased reporting accuracy, redirection of staff time to patients and cost avoidance; Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring : Accurate, continuous and objective monitoring and reporting of hand hygiene compliance to create a compliance culture;

: Accurate, continuous and objective monitoring and reporting of hand hygiene compliance to create a compliance culture; Infant/Patient Protection : Facility-wide protection for infants and patients, with 24/7 visibility to location and status in all parts of the hospital;

: Facility-wide protection for infants and patients, with 24/7 visibility to location and status in all parts of the hospital; Patient Flow : Real-time visibility of patients in the OR, ED and Clinics for reduced wait times, streamlined care team communications, increased capacity and higher patient and family satisfaction;

: Real-time visibility of patients in the OR, ED and Clinics for reduced wait times, streamlined care team communications, increased capacity and higher patient and family satisfaction; Staff Protection: Personal protection for at-risk healthcare workers in the ED, Mental Health, OB and beyond;

Personal protection for at-risk healthcare workers in the ED, Mental Health, OB and beyond; Staff Workflow: Real-time location of caregivers to optimize workflow, automate nurse call functionality and maximize reimbursement.

All of STANLEY Healthcare's solutions will be on view at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, March 9-13, 2020. Find STANLEY Healthcare at booth # 3001.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

About STANLEY Healthcare

STANLEY Healthcare empowers caregivers to deliver connected, productive and safe care. Our innovative portfolio encompasses Asset Management, Environmental Monitoring, Fall Management, Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring, Infant and Patient protection, Inventory Management, Patient Flow, Staff Workflow and more. By freeing caregivers to focus on care and generating insight into the flow of people and equipment, we help caregivers and hospitals to work better. Our deep industry knowledge and unrivalled support have made us a trusted partner for thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. STANLEY Healthcare is proud to be part of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Connect with as at stanleyhealthcare.com or on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

AeroScout, Hugs and MobileView are registered trademarks of Stanley Black & Decker or its affiliates.

